USD women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit comments on cancellation of the season

“More importantly, they’ve done things together off the court that are just as impressive. The way that they have taken care of each other, the passion that they play with, the joy that they have, the way they have ignited an energy level within the students that come to our games, the fans of the SCSC, Coyote Nation, is something that is second to none, is something that’s been fun to be around. To Coyote Nation, the students who have supported us, our staff and administration, the professors at University of South Dakota and to all the fans who continued to follow this team throughout the course of our journey, we thank you. You have been incredible."