USD women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit comments on cancellation of the season

VERMILLION, S.D. -- USD women's basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit commented on the cancellation of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, which abruptly ended the Coyotes season.
USD defeated South Dakota State on Tuesday in the Summit League title game to earn an automatic spot in the NCAA tournament.
“The journey for this team began together back in June. When we began, we had three expectations: be your best, be thankful and enjoy the precious present. That journey came to an abrupt halt yesterday with the news of the NCAA Tournament being canceled," Plitzuweit said in the statement. "And while we understand and fully support the reasons behind it, what we don’t want to do is take away from the fun and the journey that we’ve celebrated together.
“We’ve had an incredible time. This group of young ladies loved each other, they trusted each other, they worked their tails off and continued to improve throughout the course of the season."
USD ended the season with a 30-2 record and were a perfect 16-0 in Summit League Conference play. It's the most wins in USD's history. The Coyotes were No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll as of March 10 and were No. 17 in the Associated Press poll on March 9.
“We had so much fun together. I don’t think there’s another team in the country that danced more, sang more, or celebrated their teammate’s successes at a higher level. This group is incredibly, incredibly special," Plitzuweit said. “And while it hurts that our season now has come to an end, it shouldn’t take away from all of the things that this group of young ladies has accomplished. They’ve done things on the basketball court that are historic for our team, our program and our university.
“More importantly, they’ve done things together off the court that are just as impressive. The way that they have taken care of each other, the passion that they play with, the joy that they have, the way they have ignited an energy level within the students that come to our games, the fans of the SCSC, Coyote Nation, is something that is second to none, is something that’s been fun to be around. To Coyote Nation, the students who have supported us, our staff and administration, the professors at University of South Dakota and to all the fans who continued to follow this team throughout the course of our journey, we thank you. You have been incredible."
It also signals the end of the careers of Madison McKeever, Taylor Frederick, Ciara Duffy and Megan Bonar. Duffy was named the ESPNw Mid-Major Player of the Year along with Summit League Player of the Year. She will go down as one of the best players in USD women's basketball history.
Frederick was named the Summit League sixth player of the year.
“What hurts is now this is the end for four very special seniors for us in Madison McKeever, Taylor Frederick, Ciara Duffy and Megan Bonar," Plitzuweit said. "What those four young ladies have done for this program and for our university is something that has left a legacy. It’s something that as a program, we are going to continue to work to uphold on a daily basis.
“To those four young ladies, we love you. We’re going to miss you like crazy. And it is hard that this is the end of your senior year. But when we have a chance to get back together with Coyote Nation, whenever that time is, we are going to celebrate you, and we’re going to celebrate the things that you have done on and off the court.”