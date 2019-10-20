LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- South Dakota closed out its fall campaign with a 54-hole total of 943 at the Cardinal Cup on the University of Louisville Golf Club on Sunday afternoon, taking 15th place in the team standings.
The Coyotes (315-309-319) faced one of their strongest fields of the season, as host No. 42 Louisville claimed the team title by eight strokes over No. 20 Kentucky. On the player leaderboard, Sera Tadokoro took home individual medalist honors by two shots over Louisville’s Mairead Martin.
Emma Sabbagh (72-79-81 – 232) finished atop the South Dakota card after 54 holes and was followed by Julia Hall, just two strokes back at 234 (77-76-81) for the event.
Megan Munneke (84-76-75 – 235) fired the low round for the Coyotes on Sunday, carding a 75 for her second-best round of the fall and besting her score on Saturday by one shot.
Rounding out the quintet of South Dakota golfers were Laerke Jensen (82-78-82 – 242) and Elizabeth Duncan (86-90-84 – 260). Duncan’s 84 on Sunday was her top round of the fall.