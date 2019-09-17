FLOSSMOOR, Ill. – South Dakota women's golf team closed out the Loyola Fall Invitational with a runner-up finish following the final round played Tuesday at Flossmoor Country Club.
The Coyotes finished with a 54-hole total of 931, after shooting a collective 312 over the final 18 holes to finish six shots behind champion Drake.
Emma Sabbagh led South Dakota with a tie for fourth place finish at 229 after shooting a 79 over the final 18 holes on Tuesday.
Julia Hall finished sixth at 230 and also shot 79 over the final 18 holes while rounding out counting five were Laerke Jensen at 235, Megan Munneke at 239 and Katie Bartlett with a 243.
You have free articles remaining.
Jensen and Bartlett shot 77 on Tuesday while Munneke had a 79.
Playing as individuals were Jalea Culliver, who shot 251 total after an 80 on Tuesday and Molly Fossen, who shot 261 after shooting an 83 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Coyotes men's golf team finished in eighth place at the Rams Masters Invite in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Ben Hicks and Matt Tolan led the Coyotes, as both men tied for 22nd place. Hicks and Tolan shot 54-hole scores of 214.