USD women see double-digit lead slip away in loss to No. 18 Gonzaga

"This level of competition is outstanding for us. We are going to take away some things from it and go and get better."

USD went on a 15-2 run in the first quarter and went into the second with a 14-point lead at 18-6. With 5:29 left to go in the first half, USD's lead was up to 18 at 27-9.

"I thought our kids had a good awareness of how (Gonzaga) wanted to score," Plitzuweit said. "We took away a lot of good looks for them."

Gonzaga, which lost to South Carolina on Sunday, went on a 7-0 run, its first real run of the game. USD still went into halftime with a 28-16 lead.

The Zags opened the second half with a 10-2 run to get within four points at 30-26.

Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said her team started to match USD's physicality at that point.

"I do think we were playing wimpy and we are not (wimpy). We are tough and seasoned. My goal was for us to start playing like it," Fortier said. "We needed a quick reminder that we can play physical as well and not have them dictate our offense and play more like we are used to."