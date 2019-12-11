USD women shoot 66 percent in win

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The South Dakota women's basketball team outscored Mount Marty 30-10 to build a big lead. Then the Coyotes held Mount Marty to only 13 points in the second half as USD won 110-39 on Wednesday.

USD improved to 10-1 on the season and Mount Marty is 6-4.

USD shot 43-of-65 from the field (66.2 percent) and the Coyotes hit 12 3-pointers on 22 attempts for 54.5 percent. USD held Mount Marty to only four made field goals in the second half and forced 38 turnovers. The Coyotes scored 55 points off turnovers and outscored Mount marty 60-16 in the paint. USD's bench scored 69 points.

Taylor Frederick led USD with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting and had had three assists and Madison McKeever had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Claudia Kunzer had 12 points and Regan Sankey had 10 points. Ciara Duffy had eight points and six assists and Jeniah Ugofsky had four steals and five assists.

