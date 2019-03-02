VERMILLION, S.D. | Competing in the final game of her four-year career, Allison Arens scored 18 points while leading the 25th-ranked South Dakota’s women’s basketball team to an 87-54 Summit League win over North Dakota at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday afternoon.
Arens, a former Crofton High School standout, is the squad’s lone senior. She was a perfect 5-for-5 on drives to the basket and added eight more points from the free throw line.
South Dakota (26-4, 14-2 Summit) completed a 13-0 home record, outscoring its opponents by an average of 27 points. Only two teams eclipsed the 60-point mark.
Ciara Duffy scored 15 points for the Coyotes, 50 percent shooters from the field. Taylor Frederick provided 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Hannah Sjerven added 13 points.
Lexi Klabo led North Dakota (11-18, 6-10) with 13 points.
Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s Coyotes are seeded second heading into a 2:30 first-round Summit League Tournament game against seventh-seeded North Dakota State this Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.