USD women's basketball players get back to their roots

VERMILLION, S.D. — With the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to find an indoor court to play or practice on this summer.
That wasn't going to deter the University of South Dakota women's basketball team from finding ways to work out safely, though.
While the hardwood courts were mostly inaccessible, there were a few outdoor concrete slabs available in the summer, allowing the USD players a chance to return to their roots of driveway basketball.
It still wasn't easy to find an outdoor concrete basketball court, even in Vermillion. Some of the hoops were taped off or had the hoops covered.
But where there is a will, there is a way. The Coyotes finally found a concrete court to play on.
Where that court is located is still a bit of an unsolved mystery since the players are keeping their secret previous workout spot close to the vest.
"It was hard to find a court, but we had one," USD senior Hannah Sjerven said during the virtual media day on Monday. "It's confidential."
The Coyotes, who are coming off a Summit League regular season and tournament title, put the court to plenty of use. They had fun with it, one-on-one games, three-on-three, knockout and lightning and games of H-O-R-S-E.
Those are all fun games but the Coyotes competitive streak still followed them to the concrete.
"It definitely brought me back to the younger days and the reasons why I love the game. It all started on a concrete slab with a basketball hoop," USD senior guard Claudia Kunzer said. "You just stop and think how lucky we are, even on a 90-degree day, doing it together. There were some competitive times, like Liv (Korngable) and Chloe (Lamb) going one-on-one. There were some jabs but it was all in good fun.
"It was a moment to look back and think 'this is all I need right now.'"
At first, all of the players were back in their respective hometowns in the spring before coming back to Vermillion.
Each player had to find their own ways to work out. For senior Monica Arens, it was on her driveway at her house in Crofton.
"It brought us back to our roots. Playing in a driveway and finding a concrete slab to play on. Things like that," Arens said. "It's really been a lot of individual accountability. A lot of girls have had to grow in different aspects whereas in a big group, we were not able to do those things. We just had to find the positives and drive through it."
Korngable, a senior, said the spring and early summer was all about being adaptable to the situation they were in individually.
"It was different this year. Whether it was working out or finding a hoop around town, just work on being flexible and getting the work in that we could," Korngable said. "I think regardless of our offseason situations, we still got meaningful work in. We are excited to play, especially during these times. It made us even more grateful."
Sjerven returned home to Rogers, Minnesota, and the Preseason Summit League Player of the Year from finding ways to work out safely, though.
It also gave the Sjerven and the rest of the team a different perspective of the facilities the team has at USD.
"Just going to local elementary school. Bringing it back to lightning with the boys and with my siblings. It brought back some memories," Sjerven said. "It was an adjustment but I found a way to make the best of it, I found a way to be productive. This offseason has been important and it was time to get better. I've been fine-tuning some things, working on defending on the perimeter and there is always room for improvement.
"It opened our eyes to be able to practice in the facilities we have each day. The opportunities we have, we don't take it for granted."
The Coyotes were able to return to the gym on July 20, which gave the team a sense of normalcy.
As much as the players enjoyed their time on the concrete slab, they were happy to hear the squeak of sneakers on a hardwood court again.
"We got back to the gym and it was one of the best feelings we have ever experienced," Kunzer said. "We were eager to get back going and to get back in the gym. It was definitely a weird offseason."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!