USD women's basketball players get back to their roots

"It definitely brought me back to the younger days and the reasons why I love the game. It all started on a concrete slab with a basketball hoop," USD senior guard Claudia Kunzer said. "You just stop and think how lucky we are, even on a 90-degree day, doing it together. There were some competitive times, like Liv (Korngable) and Chloe (Lamb) going one-on-one. There were some jabs but it was all in good fun.

"It was a moment to look back and think 'this is all I need right now.'"

At first, all of the players were back in their respective hometowns in the spring before coming back to Vermillion.

Each player had to find their own ways to work out. For senior Monica Arens, it was on her driveway at her house in Crofton.

"It brought us back to our roots. Playing in a driveway and finding a concrete slab to play on. Things like that," Arens said. "It's really been a lot of individual accountability. A lot of girls have had to grow in different aspects whereas in a big group, we were not able to do those things. We just had to find the positives and drive through it."

Korngable, a senior, said the spring and early summer was all about being adaptable to the situation they were in individually.