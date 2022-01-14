COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota sweeps Denver

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt had career highs of 25 points and eight rebounds in leading the Coyotes to an 80-71 win against Denver Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was the second win of the week for South Dakota (9-7, 2-3 Summit), which improved to 7-2 at home this season. The Coyotes can draw even in Summit League play Saturday when they host Omaha (3-15, 2-5) at 4 p.m.

Perrott-Hunt led five South Dakota players who scored in double figures. Boogie Anderson, who earned his second consecutive start in place of the injured Xavier Fuller, tallied 12 points after registering a career-best 14 in Monday’s win at North Dakota. Hunter Goodrick followed up a 19-rebound performance Monday with his second collegiate double-double Thursday. Goodrick had 13 rebounds to go with 10 points.

South Dakota led nearly from start to finish to get its eighth straight win in the series. It was a 17-1 run in the middle of the first half, highlighted by 10 points from Perrott-Hunt, that gave USD a 29-13 lead. Perrott-Hunt had back-to-back three-point plays during the rally. He had 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting in the first half.

USD women 79, Denver 51: A well-executed opening 15 minutes gave the Coyotes a 45-5 advantage in South Dakota’s 79-51 win over Denver on Thursday night inside Hamilton Gymnasium.

South Dakota (13-4) extended its winning streak to 11-straight games with a 6-0 start to Summit League play. Denver (5-12) fell to 0-6 in league play.

Four Coyotes reached double-figures in the game with fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb, sixth-year senior Hannah Sjerven and second-year freshman Maddie Krull scoring 14 points apiece to lead the Coyotes. Freshman Grace Larkins joined them with 12 points.

Lamb moved to sixth in USD program history for career scoring and third for career 3-pointers made during the game. Sjerven moved to sixth for career rebounds at USD.

