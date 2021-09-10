College roundup: Back to back sweeps for South Dakota volleyball

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota volleyball team earned back to back sweeps on Thursday and Friday at the South Dakota Classic, as the Coyotes beat Bradley on Thursday by a 3-0 score, and then swept aside Central Arkansas on Friday by an identical score.
USD beat Bradley by set scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 27-25, to earn its first win of the season. Sami Slaughter led the Coyotes with 13 kills, while Elizabeth Juhnke was close behind with 11. Sergeant Bluff native Madison Harms had a team high five blocks, while Madison Jurgens had 36 assists.
On Friday, South Dakota's sweep over Central Arkansas was by set scores of 29-27, 25-20, and 25-22, as Juhnke and Harms led the way with respective kills totals of 12 and 10, with Harms also finishing with a team-high five blocks.
Jurgens again led the team in assists, with 39 against the Bears. With the victory, USD improved to 2-3 on the season. The Coyotes played a second match on Friday, against Milwaukee, but the match ended after The Journal's press time.
LATE THURSDAY
Women's Soccer
Morningside 2, Bellevue 1: Morningside picked up goals from freshman midfielder Julia Raffel, who deposited a knocked-away shot off the foot sophomore midfielder Sina Feeser into an empty net.
With the match hanging in the balance and potentially heading to overtime, freshman midfielder Nathalie Larsson (Gothenburg, Sweden) got a pass from freshman forward Ebba Torgner (Mjoelby, Sweden) and sent it into the left side of the visiting net for the eventual game-winner.
South Dakota 4, Drake 1: The South Dakota women's soccer team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 4-1 win over Drake on Thursday.
The Coyotes scored three goals in the first half, and one in the second, while the Bulldogs could only manage a single second-half goal.
Taylor Ravelo scored the first goal for USD at the 1:29 mark of the first half, while Shaylee Gailus scored each of the next two, at 3:02 and 23:57.
Libby Helverson scored the lone Drake goal of the day, but Abby Ostrem responded five minutes later for the Coyotes with score of her own.
USD will play again on Sunday, with a home game against Northern Iowa.
Men's soccer
Morningside 4, Bellevue 1: Sophomore forward Johannes Lang took a shot from the top of the penalty box that averted all defensive footwork attempts and the BU keeper for a 1-0 lead less than eight minutes in.
Bellevue countered shortly after that, but Maxon's crew got two more key scores before halftime from sophomore midfielder/forward Victor Beker and junior forward Robin Thomala to give the home side a 3-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Senior midfielder Moritz Lusch put the icing on the proverbial cake with a rocket free kick in the second half that landed top shelf in the upper right corner.