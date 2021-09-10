College roundup: Back to back sweeps for South Dakota volleyball

With the match hanging in the balance and potentially heading to overtime, freshman midfielder Nathalie Larsson (Gothenburg, Sweden) got a pass from freshman forward Ebba Torgner (Mjoelby, Sweden) and sent it into the left side of the visiting net for the eventual game-winner.

South Dakota 4, Drake 1: The South Dakota women's soccer team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 4-1 win over Drake on Thursday.

The Coyotes scored three goals in the first half, and one in the second, while the Bulldogs could only manage a single second-half goal.

Taylor Ravelo scored the first goal for USD at the 1:29 mark of the first half, while Shaylee Gailus scored each of the next two, at 3:02 and 23:57.

Libby Helverson scored the lone Drake goal of the day, but Abby Ostrem responded five minutes later for the Coyotes with score of her own.

USD will play again on Sunday, with a home game against Northern Iowa.

Men's soccer

Morningside 4, Bellevue 1: Sophomore forward Johannes Lang took a shot from the top of the penalty box that averted all defensive footwork attempts and the BU keeper for a 1-0 lead less than eight minutes in.