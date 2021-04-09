COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota women's soccer clinches tournament spot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The South Dakota Coyotes clinched the fourth and final spot in The Summit League Conference Tournament held in Omaha on April 15-17. The Yotes clinched the spot in dominating fashion recording a 6-0 shutout over North Dakota on Friday at Bronson Field.

USD (8-6-1) has now recorded three straight shutouts and are winners of its last seven of nine heading into the final game of the regular season on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Yotes will make an appearance in the conference tournament for the second time since joining the Summit League.

North Dakota (5-8) along with NDSU and USD were the three teams vying for the final spot heading into the final weekend of action. Denver, South Dakota State and Omaha will be the other three competing in the tournament along with USD.

Needing one win to secure a spot in the conference tournament, the Yotes stepped up big time recording six goals, the second time in the last four seasons the Yotes have recorded six goals in a game.

The scoring began in the 17th minute when junior Jordan Centineo knocked one past the goalkeeper for her third goal of the season. Senior Alexis Mitchell placed a beautiful cross in the box from the right side and sophomore Shaylee Gailus got a head on it before Centineo was able to put it passed the goalkeeper.