COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota women's soccer clinches tournament spot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The South Dakota Coyotes clinched the fourth and final spot in The Summit League Conference Tournament held in Omaha on April 15-17. The Yotes clinched the spot in dominating fashion recording a 6-0 shutout over North Dakota on Friday at Bronson Field.
USD (8-6-1) has now recorded three straight shutouts and are winners of its last seven of nine heading into the final game of the regular season on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Yotes will make an appearance in the conference tournament for the second time since joining the Summit League.
North Dakota (5-8) along with NDSU and USD were the three teams vying for the final spot heading into the final weekend of action. Denver, South Dakota State and Omaha will be the other three competing in the tournament along with USD.
Needing one win to secure a spot in the conference tournament, the Yotes stepped up big time recording six goals, the second time in the last four seasons the Yotes have recorded six goals in a game.
The scoring began in the 17th minute when junior Jordan Centineo knocked one past the goalkeeper for her third goal of the season. Senior Alexis Mitchell placed a beautiful cross in the box from the right side and sophomore Shaylee Gailus got a head on it before Centineo was able to put it passed the goalkeeper.
The Yotes were able to capitalize on the wind shifting the ball in mid-air to record their second goal of the game in the 39th minute. After a series of corner kicks, junior Taylor Cotter corralled the ball off a corner kick the Fighting Hawks defended and placed it right back in the box for freshman Taylor Ravelo to get a piece of it. The goal was Ravelo’s fifth of the season and the assist from Cotter put her in sole possession of second place with eighth assists in a single season at USD.
Right before the halftime whistle blew, the Yotes were able to draw a foul in the box for their first penalty kick of the season after being on the wrong side of a few this season. Mitchell aimed for the left side of the goal and the goalkeeper was in the right position to make the stop, but it snuck under her arm for the goal.
South Dakota went into the halftime break with a commanding 3-0 lead and with the wind in their favor heading into the second half.
Ten minutes into the second half, senior Maddison Sullivan’s shot was blocked by the goalkeeper, however, sophomore Lexi Wood make a beautiful run down the middle of the field and collected the deflection for the Yotes fourth goal of the game. Wood recorded her first goal of the season while Sullivan picked up the assist on the goal.