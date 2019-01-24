GRAND FORKS, N.D. - South Dakota had four players score in double figures and went on to upend North Dakota 80-50 in a Summit League women's basketball game played Thursday evening.
Hannah Sjerven came off the bench to score 16 points to lead the Coyotes (17-3overall and 5-1 Summit) but teammate Ciara Duffy also added 15 while Allison Arens and Chloe Lamb both chipped in 14 points
Jill Morton and Lexi Klabo scored 10 points apiece to lead North Dakota (8-12 overall and 3-4 Summit). The game was a roughly played games with the teams combining to commit 63 fouls.