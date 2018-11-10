VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota’s defense kept Western Illinois out of the end zone while the offense got just enough to get past the Leathernecks 17-12 on senior day Saturday inside the DakotaDome.
Coyote quarterback Austin Simmons passed for 220 yards and a touchdown while Kai Henry added 70 yards and a score on the ground. USD also welcomed back speedy wide out and return man Kody Case from injury. Case caught seven passes for a team-best 71 yards.
Western Illinois (5-5, 4-3 MVFC) had averaged 34 points during its three-game win streak, but totaled 272 yards and mustered just two long field goals against the Coyotes. USD held Western Illinois to 22 yards rushing and ended Sean McGuire’s streak of throwing a touchdown pass at 14 games dating back to last season.
South Dakota (4-6, 3-4) celebrated 13 seniors in a pregame ceremony and got perhaps the play of the game from one of the group’s most popular in cornerback Michael Fredrick. Western Illinois entered the red zone once Saturday and it came in the middle of the third quarter when they trailed 10-3. The Leathernecks had 1st-and-goal from the 10 when McGuire’s pass was tipped by linebacker Alex Gray and Fredrick made a diving play on the ball to net the interception.
It was the first career interception for Fredrick, a running back in his first three seasons and a 1,600-yard rusher who unselfishly moved to defense to fill a need for the Coyotes this season. It was Western Illinois’ only turnover of the game and the first interception recorded by a Coyote in five games.
“My mom, my stepdad, and all four of my siblings were here for this one and it’s the first game they had caught here since last season,” said Fredrick. “There was no better place than in front of the home crowd to get my first interception. To play in front of my family and going all out for the rest of the seniors and for my parents and their parents, it just felt great.”
Fredrick and fellow senior Alex Coker led the Coyotes with eight and 10 tackles, respectively.
South Dakota concludes play next Saturday with a 2 p.m. kickoff against South Dakota State in Brookings. The Jacks improved to 7-2 with a 57-38 road win at Southern Illinois Saturday in Carbondale. It will be the 113th meeting between the intrastate rivals.