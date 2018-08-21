VERMILLION, S.D. – We know for a fact that new South Dakota quarterback Austin Simmons possesses a rocket arm. He’s shown that in previous appearances while filling in for graduated All-American Chris Streveler.
Now that the time has come for Simmons to take over, the junior from Council Bluffs Lewis Central can take comfort in the fact that he is blessed with a stable of talented receivers.
No position group in Coyote camp is deeper than receiver, which bodes well for Coach Bob Nielson’s up-tempo offensive scheme. In the first two seasons of the Nielson regime, it’s become clear that a lot of receivers are going to play and a lot are going to have passes thrown their way.
“We have some deep positions and some we’re trying to build depth at,” Nielson said. “Yesterday in practice we played a lot of our younger players more reps than our experienced players in order to get an evaluation for them and where they can fit in for the fall.
“One thing we can do at the receiver position is probably bring two waves of talented players onto the field and hopefully that helps us as we progress through the year.”
Shamar Jackson and Dakarai Allen are returning starters and each has had his shining moments.
Jackson, a senior, led the team last season with 53 receptions, totaling 766 yards. He is a preseason All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick and set a single-game record with 229 receiving yards in a win over Youngstown State.
Allen, a junior, gained national attention when his one-handed catch during the spring game was ESPN’s top highlight that night. Allen had 22 catches for 267 yards and four touchdowns last season.
“The ball is going to get distributed, we’ve for four or five different receivers on the field every time,” Jackson said. “It’s going to come down to if you’re open you’re open if you’re not you’re not. We’ve got other players who can make plays.”
Kody Kase, a sophomore speedster from South Central Calhoun High School, averaged 17.2 yards with his 25 catches as a true freshman. Kase is also a threat in the return game.
Junior Randy Baker caught 19 passes for 267 yards and sophomore Levi Falck, who started three games, had 16 receptions for 197 yards. Junior Trystn Ducker had 12 catches, one a 75-yard touchdown during a playoff victory over Nicholls.
Reggie Crawford, a 6-2, 205-pound redshirt freshman, turned down offers from other schools to attend USD. He had five catches in the spring game and is expected to be an emerging talent this fall.
A lot, of course, will depend on Simmons, who has the job of getting the football in the hands of his talented receivers.
“We’re trying to use the preseason to get him the kind of experience he needs to make him a better quarterback,” Nielson said. “He’s played some but not a lot. He’ll be learning under fire through those first few games but the more confidence we can build in him, the better he’s going to be.
“Austin has a skill set that’s similar to Chris is some ways and different from Chris in some ways. He’s going to have some areas that are going to be his strengths that we’ll try to build on within our offensive system.”
Simmons, who soaked in as much as he could from Streveler, is feeling more comfortable as fall camp progresses. The Coyotes open the season Sept. 1 at Kansas State.
“I think we’re improving rapidly which is what you’re looking for through fall camp,” Simmons said. “Obviously it’s not going to be perfect from Day 1, you have to iron out some of those wrinkles to start but I like where we’re at right now.
“It’s nice having this group of guys around me on the offensive side of the ball. There are a lot of guys around me who can step up and make plays, so it’s helpful for sure.”