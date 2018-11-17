BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State scored early and often in a 49-27 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory over South Dakota at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium here Saturday.
The FCS fifth-ranked Jackrabbits bolted to a 28-7 first-quarter lead and defeated their in-state rivals for the 10th consecutive time.
South Dakota State (8-3, 6-2) will now await word of its seeding in the FCS playoffs. South Dakota closed its season at 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the MVFC.
Pierre Strong rushed for 253 yards on 17 carries, scoring SDSU’s first touchdown on a 30-yard run and added a 73-yarder that made it 21-7 with 7:24 left in the first quarter. The Jackrabbits ran 15 plays for 248 yards in the quarter, scoring three straight touchdowns after USD tied it at 7-7 on a 3-yard pass from Austin Simmons to Brett Samson.
South Dakota scored the first time it touched it, marching 65 yards on five plays capped by the Simmons TD pass to Samson. USD’s defense got a couple of stops in the second quarter, but disaster struck just before halftime. On a 3rd-and-14 play from his own 44 inside of 50 seconds with the clock running, Simmons had the ball stripped as he raised up to throw a pass. SDSU’s Ryan Earith recovered the fumble on the USD 26, and two players later, quarterback Taryn Christion ran over the left side from 16 yards out to make it 35-7 near the first-half horn.
It was one of two turnovers the Coyotes committed in the first half. An interception by Marshon Harris set up a 34-yard scoring drive that pushed SDSU’s lead to 21-7 towards the end of the first quarter.
SDSU played turnover free, but did rack up 145 yards in penalties. The Jacks also made a number of stops in short-yardage situations that ended South Dakota drives and kept points off the board. Late in the second quarter, for example, the Coyotes had 1st-and-goal from the 2 and came away with no points. An incomplete pass, a run for a loss of three, and two more incompletions from the 5 kept the score 28-7.
Simmons compiled 374 total yards, completing 34 of 58 passes for 295 yards while rushing for 79 yards on 17 carries. He had scoring runs of 8 and 16 yards and also connected with Connor Herrmann for a touchdown pass.
The 58 passing attempts on a windy and snowy day in which temperatures barely reached 20 degrees are the second most in program history. Junior Shamar Jackson tied a career high with 11 receptions for a game-high 111 yards.
Elijah Reed led South Dakota with eight tackles. South Dakota State’s Christian Rozeboom, a junior linebacker from Sioux Center, Iowa, charted a game-high 13 stops.