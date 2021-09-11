Home Sweet Home: South Dakota football returns to fans, DakotaDome with emphatic win over Northern Arizona

VERMILLION, S.D. — Playing at home brought out the best in the South Dakota football team here Saturday.
The Coyotes roared to a resounding 34-7 victory over Northern Arizona in their home opener at the DakotaDome.
USD, now 1-1, performed admirably in all three phases of the game, bouncing back from a gut-wrenching loss at Kansas when the Jayhawks scored with a minute remaining.
“What a great win for us, we executed well in all three phases,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “Northern Arizona is a team that executes well in the kicking game and I thought we executed better. Defensively we played really well, generated some turnovers, which is something we didn’t do a week ago.
“Offensively, in the first half, that’s the kind of offensive team I think we can be. I thought there was more consistency in our offensive execution and we were able to make some explosive plays in the first half, which is something we didn’t do last Friday night.”
Freshman quarterback Carson Camp passed for 213 yards and a touchdown, while the Coyotes rushed for 158 yards and two scores.
The defense also produced a score when Jonathan Jaonis returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown.
Mason Lorber booted a pair of long field goals and sent every placekick into the end zone for touchbacks.
Camp completed 15 of 24 passes.
“Going into practice this week we wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page,” Camp said. “I think it was just kind of a lack of focus on my part (last week). We were all clicking on all cylinders today.”
It didn’t take long for the offense to click.
Thanks to a 49-yard return of the opening kickoff by Wesley Eliodor, USD started on the Northern Arizona 49. Five plays later, Camp hooked up with tight end Brett Samson for a 28-yard touchdown.
“We were harping all week on execution and jumping on them first and that’s what we did,” Camp said. “It was really cool to see the crowd getting into it.”
The Coyotes struck again on their next possession, taking just five plays to cover 59 yards. Carter Bell, who had an 18-yard punt return to set up the drive, hauled in a 19-yard reception prior to a 13-yard touchdown burst up the middle by Travis Theis.
Lorber tacked on a 41-yard field goal before the end of the first quarter and split the uprights with a 44-yarder late in the half.
USD’s other first-half touchdown was a 1-yard plunge by Theis. That came after a review reversed an incomplete pass and ruled it a catch by Bell.
About the only thing that went wrong for the Coyotes was a fumble that Northern Arizona turned into its only touchdown drive late in the third quarter.
Theis rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries, while Shomari Lawrence had nine carries (32 yards) and Mike Mansaray seven totes.
The total offense numbers finished fairly even at 380-350, but Northern Arizona got a good share of its production late in the game when the Coyotes were in a prevent defense.
“I thought we gave up too many yards in the second half, but we played all right,” USD linebacker Jack Cochrane said. “Overall I thought we executed well and limited big plays. We knew they were going to try and take their shots so we did a good job of keeping the ball in front of us.”
Cochrane charted a team-high nine tackles while fellow linebacker Brock Mogensen added eight total stops. The defense forced three turnovers, including the pick-six.
An announced crowd of 5,247 looked on in the first game played in the newly renovated DakotaDome without fan restrictions.
“It felt like being in the DakotaDome,” Nielson said. “I can’t hear as well because I have headphones on, but I imagine with fans on both sides now, it creates an even louder environment than it ever did before. We had a nice turnout of students and we need that because they put so much energy in the building.
“The only unfortunate thing is, we’re not home now again for three weeks. Hopefully we’ll get an even bigger crowd to come when we kick off here again in October.”