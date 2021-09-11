Home Sweet Home: South Dakota football returns to fans, DakotaDome with emphatic win over Northern Arizona

Theis rushed for 74 yards on 12 carries, while Shomari Lawrence had nine carries (32 yards) and Mike Mansaray seven totes.

The total offense numbers finished fairly even at 380-350, but Northern Arizona got a good share of its production late in the game when the Coyotes were in a prevent defense.

“I thought we gave up too many yards in the second half, but we played all right,” USD linebacker Jack Cochrane said. “Overall I thought we executed well and limited big plays. We knew they were going to try and take their shots so we did a good job of keeping the ball in front of us.”

Cochrane charted a team-high nine tackles while fellow linebacker Brock Mogensen added eight total stops. The defense forced three turnovers, including the pick-six.

An announced crowd of 5,247 looked on in the first game played in the newly renovated DakotaDome without fan restrictions.

“It felt like being in the DakotaDome,” Nielson said. “I can’t hear as well because I have headphones on, but I imagine with fans on both sides now, it creates an even louder environment than it ever did before. We had a nice turnout of students and we need that because they put so much energy in the building.