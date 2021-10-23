Illinois State deals South Dakota damaging home loss

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Those fuzzy feelings surrounding the University of South Dakota football team faded a bit here Saturday.

Not only did the Coyotes have their three-game win streak snapped with a 20-14 loss to Illinois State at the DakotaDome, they also lost quarterback Carson Camp to an injury.

USD had risen to No. 15 in the FCS national rankings and went into Saturday’s tilt as favorites over the struggling Redbirds, who had dropped three in a row.

“We’re definitely not pleased with the outcome, but very pleased with the way our guys fought to the end,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “It’s tough way to lose when you have an opportunity to put the ball in the end zone at the end of the game and you don’t get it done.”

Backup quarterback Cole Stenstrom did all he could to rally the troops after Camp went down, but the strong-armed freshman was victimized twice by interceptions, one of those returned for a touchdown.

When Kenton Wilhoit of Illinois State jumped Stenstrom’s passing lane and got a short interception return for a touchdown, the Redbirds had a 20-7 lead with 10:11 left in the third quarter.

However, Stenstrom engineered a 55-yard march that ended with a 5-yard touchdown run by Travis Theis with 11:28 remaining.

The Coyotes got the ball back again after a sack by Alta-Aurelia product Nick Gaes forced Illinois State to punt.

Stenstrom teamed with tight end Brett Samson for a 43-yard gain from the USD 14 into Redbird territory. The Coyotes eventually got it to the ISU 9-yard line with first-and-goal, but came up empty.

Samson appeared wide open in the end zone on first down, but the pass was overthrown. Stenstrom threw two more incompletions, then was forced to scramble on fourth down and was tackled at the 4-yard line.

“I think Cole did a really good job of keeping his head,” Samson said. “It’s tough to ask a young quarterback to come in, especially in the Missouri Valley playing against a high-caliber defense like Illinois State has.

“I couldn’t see the pressure Cole was under (on first down), but long story short we just have to execute in the red zone.”

USD had one last chance to take the lead, but after taking over at its own 49 with 1:42 left and no time outs remaining, a Stenstrom pass was intercepted by Jarrell Jackson.

For the most part, the Coyote defense held Illinois State in check. The lone exception was a 69-yard touchdown run up the middle by Cole Mueller in the first half.

“It’s a play we’ve set up for a bunch of times, but we were a little off and they creased us from the inside,” USD linebacker Jack Cochrane said. “It doesn’t take much, there’s a small margin for error. I’m just proud of the way we competed, though, on both sides of the ball.”

Camp took a nasty hit on a keeper early in the second quarter and left, spending the rest of the game on the sidelines with his left shoulder in a sling.

Officials at first called targeting on Illinois State, but it was reversed after replay.

“Obviously the replay official didn’t think it was targeting,” Nielson said. “It was definitely a big hit. We’ll see how bad the injury is, I can’t really tell you right now. But between him and four or five others who were out today, it certainly made a difference in the game.

“I think Cole did some good things. Obviously you can’t throw two interceptions, but he made some plays and will be better as a whole because of this experience.”

Stenstrom did throw a short touchdown pass to tight end Brett Samson, but was also victimized by a pick-six.

USD trailed 13-7 at halftime, but quite frankly, it was fortunate to not face a bigger deficit.

South Dakota managed just 45 total yards in the opening two quarters.

The Coyote special teams played a big part in getting them on the scoreboard late in the first half.

After a partially blocked punt, USD drove 51 yards in seven plays. Stenstrom had a 20-yard keeper and rifled a 7-yard scoring strike to Brett Samson with 2:22 left before intermission.

Illinois State led 13-7 at intermission, but it could have been more. South Dakota blocked a short field goal attempt to prevent falling behind even further.

The Redbirds used 17 plays to march from their own 9-yard line to the 30 of USD, then settled for a 47-yard field goal.

Mueller burst up the middle for a 69-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the second quarter for Illinois State.

South Dakota heads into a bye week at 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0