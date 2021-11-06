South Dakota football comes out of bye week to face Western Illinois

VERMILLION, S.D. — The bye week came at a much needed time for the University of South Dakota football team.

The Coyotes didn’t play last week, but they used that time to rest and heal some injuries. Now, the stretch run comes for USD.

“We need it,” Coyotes coach Bob Nielson said. “We’re hopeful for the extra week that we can get most of these guys back for Western Illinois. The other thing is that it allows us to have additional practice time to prepare some of the guys who had to play Saturday, and in case they had to play for the rest of the season.”

One of the key injuries for the Coyotes is quarterback Carson Camp.

Camp suffered an upper-body injury during the second quarter in a loss to Illinois State, and he did not return to the game.

He had his shoulder in a sling at the end of the game.

After Camp went down, Cole Stenstrom took over as quarterback. Against the Redbirds, Stenstrom passed for 124 yards, ran for 37 and he threw a touchdown pass. Before that, Stenstrom attempted two career passes at the college level.

“I thought (Stenstrom) came in and competed,” Nielson said. “Any time that you put a backup quarterback in with very little playing experience, I thought he competed. Our guys didn’t fold because we brought in a new QB. I thought he provided some positive leadership in that regard.

“He made a couple of good throws, and he made a couple of good throws with his feet,” Nielson said. “The thing you’d like to have back are the mistakes. His inexperience showed there and it ended up being big plays in the game.”

If Stenstrom is the guy, Nielson said that the play packages could change to better accommodate Stenstrom’s ability to run.

“We’ll continue to build confidence but tilt some of the things we do offensively to better set their skills,” Stenstrom said.

Nielson said during his media availability last Tuesday that he hoped Camp would be ready by noon Saturday against Western Illinois.

However, there has been no announcement as to whether Camp or Stenstrom will take the first snap in Macomb, Illinois.

On the defensive side, DeValon Whitcomb will make a return after sitting out the last two games due to an injury.

Defensive lineman Brendan Webb was also injured against Illinois State, while the Coyotes have been without cornerback Myles Harden and linebacker Jakari Starling.

Nielson returns to Macomb, after he led the Leathernecks to the 2015 playoffs. That was the last time they made the playoffs.

Now with USD, the Coyotes need some wins to stay in the playoff conversation itself. The Coyotes likely need two more wins to make the FCS playoffs for the second time.

After this week, the Coyotes play SDSU at home and then travel to North Dakota State.

So, this one is a big one for the Coyotes.

“I expect them to come out and play great football,” Nielson said. “Western Illinois, offensively, they’ve been one of the best teams in the league all year. They’re going to throw the ball a lot.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.