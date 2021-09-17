South Dakota football heads out west to play Cal Poly

“We’re doing a good job making it hard for teams to run the football and defense always starts there,” Nielson said. “If you look at our league and if you can’t consistently stop the run, you’re in a a difficult position. By making teams a little more one-dimensional, it gives you a chance to defend them better.

“Our defense has done a good job of getting people off the field on third downs so far this year. From a passing standpoint, this is going to be far and away the best team we’ve played so far this year, so it’s going to present some different challenges.”

The Coyotes will have cornerback Myles Harden back for a full game after he missed the first half of Saturday’s contest. Harden was called for targeting against Kansas and by rule could not play the first half against Northern Arizona.

“It will be nice to have a full compliment of defensive backs,” Nielson said. “I thought Cam Tisdale played really well in the first half in place of Myles. He’s a guy we can lean on more and more down the stretch as depth becomes important.”

Camp bounced back from a sub-par passing performance against Kansas, but the rushing game as been slightly ahead thus far.

Theis and Shomari Lawrence have combined for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries.

All-conference wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch left last week’s game early because of a leg injury. Nielson said the injury doesn’t appear to be long term, but he is questionable for Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0