South Dakota football heads out west to play Cal Poly

VERMILLION, S.D. — A cameo appearance at the DakotaDome may have been just what the University of South Dakota football team needed.
USD had a near flawless performance in its home opener last Saturday, a 34-7 victory over Northern Arizona. The Coyotes were clicking on all cylinders and hope to carry that momentum to the west coast this weekend.
“Really pleased with having a home game and our guys responded by playing a really good football game from the start,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “We were pleased with all three phases of the game. When you start the game with a big kicking game play, offensively got in rhythm right away and defensively continued to play well. The results of that were a 27-0 halftime lead.”
After conquering a Big Sky Conference opponent, the Coyotes take on another, facing Cal Poly Saturday night in San Luis Obispo, California.
It’s the first meeting between the teams since 2011, when they were both members of the Great West Conference.
South Dakota is in a stretch of three road games in its first four contests. The Coyotes opened the season with a 17-14 loss at Kansas and play at Missouri State in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener next Saturday.
Travis Theis rushed for two touchdowns and Carson Camp passed for 213 yards and a score against Northern Arizona. The defense shut down the run for the second straight week, got a pick-six among three turnovers and recorded four sacks.
Cal Poly is also 1-1, having beaten San Diego 28-17 and lost to Fresno State 63-10.
“We showed how well we can play as a football team and we talked about that as really a team win,” Nielson said. “At the same time, there’s elements of every phase we can still do better. You talk about making improvements from week one to week two, which we completed as a football team.
“But now the key thing is you have to keep those small incremental doses of improvement going through the course of the season. I thought there were things from a pass coverage standpoint we can do a little better and we’ll get tested in that regard this week.”
Cal Poly coach Beau Baldwin previously coached at Eastern Washington, winning an FCS national championship in 2010. His offenses were known for their prolific passing exploits.
“At the same time, they’ll have some balance in their attack,” Nielson said. “They have a quarterback who has thrown for over 500 yards in the first two games, so we’ll get tested with their ability to throw the ball downfield. We’re going to have to play well in the secondary and find ways to put pressure on the quarterback along with playing continued good rush defense.”
Quarterback Spencer Brasch followed Baldwin from California to Cal Poly, while wide receiver Chris Coleman is a Fresno State transfer.
“We’re doing a good job making it hard for teams to run the football and defense always starts there,” Nielson said. “If you look at our league and if you can’t consistently stop the run, you’re in a a difficult position. By making teams a little more one-dimensional, it gives you a chance to defend them better.
“Our defense has done a good job of getting people off the field on third downs so far this year. From a passing standpoint, this is going to be far and away the best team we’ve played so far this year, so it’s going to present some different challenges.”
The Coyotes will have cornerback Myles Harden back for a full game after he missed the first half of Saturday’s contest. Harden was called for targeting against Kansas and by rule could not play the first half against Northern Arizona.
“It will be nice to have a full compliment of defensive backs,” Nielson said. “I thought Cam Tisdale played really well in the first half in place of Myles. He’s a guy we can lean on more and more down the stretch as depth becomes important.”
Camp bounced back from a sub-par passing performance against Kansas, but the rushing game as been slightly ahead thus far.
Theis and Shomari Lawrence have combined for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 50 carries.
All-conference wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch left last week’s game early because of a leg injury. Nielson said the injury doesn’t appear to be long term, but he is questionable for Saturday.