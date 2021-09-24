South Dakota football opens the conference season against Missouri State

VERMILLION, S.D. — Two teams with a bit of revenge on their minds square off in Springfield Saturday on the opening weekend of conference play.
Missouri State's senior-laden team can likely recall a 45-10 loss to South Dakota at home back in 2019. The Coyotes remember a 27-24 loss to the Bears just six months ago inside a newly renovated DakotaDome. It will be the eighth meeting between the two programs in a series South Dakota leads 4-3.
"They showed last year that they are a vastly improved football team," Coyotes coach Bob Nielson said. "They won a lot of close games. They did a great job of winning highly competitive games. The vast majority of their players have a ton of experience. The guys are excited to open conference play."
South Dakota outgained Missouri State 440-324 last March, but defensive back Montrae Braswell was the neutralizer for Missouri State. He returned a kickoff 100 yards to offset a first-quarter Coyote touchdown, and added a pick-six in the second quarter that put Missouri State ahead 17-14. Carter Bell caught a 36-yard touchdown from Carson Camp to put USD ahead 24-17, Jeremiah Wilson countered with a 6-yard touchdown run, and Jose Pizano's 28-yard field goal with 7:51 left proved to be the winner.
"That game is part of our information," Nielson said. "We used some of the information that you have from the spring season. I think we have a good feel of the things that we've got to be able to stop and be able to execute."
Camp's 339 yards on 22 of 34 passing against Missouri State last spring remains his collegiate best in seven career games. Bell's 106 receiving yards against the Bears from March remain a career high. MSU offset those numbers by limiting South Dakota to 101 yards on the ground. Six sacks of Camp factored into that tally.
Two-time all-Valley wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch was injured in the first quarter against Northern Arizona in game two and did not return. He did not compete last week back in his home state of California. Head coach Bob Nielson indicated Tuesday that Vander Esch could be 100 percent by Saturday's kickoff.
Likewise, the Coyotes' top two running backs Travis Theis and Shomari Lawrence were limited with injuries last week. Theis made the trip but did not play against Cal Poly and Lawrence ran nine times in the second half for 56 yards. Freshmen Mike Mansaray and Nate Thomas were brilliant in their place, combining for 233 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries. Mansaray, in his first collegiate start, had 17 carries for 125 yards and two scores in the first half and totaled 141 yards in all.
South Dakota has led the Valley in passing in each of the last three full (non-COVID) seasons, but it's the ground game that has emerged during non-conference play. The Coyotes are averaging 221 yards rushing, which ranks 16th nationally. The 353 yards last week are the second-most by the program since 2019.
Camp rebounded from a 98-yard performance against Kansas to throw for 213 yards and a score against Northern Arizona and 226 yards and two scores against Cal Poly.
He and his counterpart, Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley, have yet to throw an interception this season.
"He's a gifted runner, and I think he throws the ball a little bit better," Nielson said of Shelley. "We have to find ways to put pressure on him, but have to keep contained as a runner."
The defensive success starts up front with the defensive line where nose tackle DeValon Whitcomb (23 career starts) serves as nose tackle. Rush backer Jacob Matthew is fifth on the team in tackles with 12, but defensive ends Brendan Webb and Nick Gaes are right behind with 10 each. Their play has opened up tackling lanes for all-Valley linebackers and leading tacklers Jack Cochrane (24) and Brock Mogensen (22) who have combined for a sack and eight tackles for loss.
Two new faces who filled the box score last week defensively were second-year freshman Jack Hagy and graduate transfer DeJaun Cooper. Hagy totaled five tackles including a sack and another stop for loss. Cooper had a strip sack in the fourth quarter that led to a Coyote touchdown. He had four tackles, two for loss, and a quarterback hurry while making his first start as a Coyote.
Missouri State is averaging 230 yards passing with Western Kentucky transfer Xavier Lane accounting for nearly half those yards. The Bears also bring back senior Damoriea Vick who stands 6-foot-3-inches and has close to 1,500 career yards. The Coyotes counter with cornerback Myles Harden who led the FCS in passes defended per game as a true freshman last spring. Tre Jackson has made seven consecutive starts on the other side for USD and is coming off a solid performance at Cal Poly.