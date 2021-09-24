South Dakota football opens the conference season against Missouri State

Camp rebounded from a 98-yard performance against Kansas to throw for 213 yards and a score against Northern Arizona and 226 yards and two scores against Cal Poly.

He and his counterpart, Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley, have yet to throw an interception this season.

"He's a gifted runner, and I think he throws the ball a little bit better," Nielson said of Shelley. "We have to find ways to put pressure on him, but have to keep contained as a runner."

The defensive success starts up front with the defensive line where nose tackle DeValon Whitcomb (23 career starts) serves as nose tackle. Rush backer Jacob Matthew is fifth on the team in tackles with 12, but defensive ends Brendan Webb and Nick Gaes are right behind with 10 each. Their play has opened up tackling lanes for all-Valley linebackers and leading tacklers Jack Cochrane (24) and Brock Mogensen (22) who have combined for a sack and eight tackles for loss.

Two new faces who filled the box score last week defensively were second-year freshman Jack Hagy and graduate transfer DeJaun Cooper. Hagy totaled five tackles including a sack and another stop for loss. Cooper had a strip sack in the fourth quarter that led to a Coyote touchdown. He had four tackles, two for loss, and a quarterback hurry while making his first start as a Coyote.