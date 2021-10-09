South Dakota football ready for revenge against No. 13 North Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — It wasn’t long after South Dakota dusted off Indiana State that the Coyotes shifted their focus to a much more polished University of North Dakota football team.

“I think it’s a big revenge game for us,” tight end Brett Samson during the postgame press conference last Saturday. “We went up to North Dakota and honestly played bad last year and we were still in that game. We just have to come out and play strong like we have in the games we’ve won and I think we’re going to be sitting in a real good spot.”

The Coyotes, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, host FCC 13th-ranked North Dakota (2-2, 0-1)) Saturday at the DakotaDome.

It’s a rematch of one of just four games USD was able to play in a shortened spring schedule. North Dakota prevailed 21-10 in Grand Forks.

“We didn’t have our best game up there in the spring,” quarterback Carson Camp said. “It’s another one that’s sitting in our gut right now. We’re going to come out swinging. They’re a good football team and we’re excited about playing them.”

Freshman Nate Thomas had a breakthrough performance in the 38-10 triumph over Indiana State. Thomas, named the MVFC newcomer of the week, rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Ironically, it took a season-ending injury to Shomari Lawrence for Thomas to earn a more prominent role in the backfield. Thomas, Travis Theis and Mike Mansaray comprise a formidable trio.

“It’s a position that in our league you have to have depth,” USD Coach Bob Nielson said. “You’re going to get guys banged up during the season so by having, in our case, three or four guys that we have a great deal of confidence in and Nate Thomas coming in as a true freshman and playing at a high level.

“We’ll continue to involve him as well as using Travis and Mike as a part of that rotation. I know I’ve never had year where the entire position group, eligibility wise, are freshmen and that’s the case with our running back group.”

All-America running back Otis Weah rushed for 163 yards and the Fighting Hawks scored two touchdowns early in the third quarter to pull away at North Dakota last spring.

South Dakota’s defense, however, is playing at a very high level and coming off its best performance of the season, limiting Indiana State to 205 yards, including just 33 on the ground.

While the players seem to have revenge on their minds, Nielson doesn’t necessarily see it as a revenge contest.

“We’re getting to play a nationally ranked football team again,” Nielson said. “We had a chance to do that at Missouri State and felt that we left a few plays on the table. It was a really hard-fought game up there (North Dakota) last spring.

“Credit to them, they made some big plays at critical times. We had some opportunities to make plays at critical times and didn’t do that. I think the whole thing going into this game is our guys fully know how well we’re going to have to play and are excited about having that opportunity at home.”

The Coyotes rank 14th nationally in scoring defense, 17th in rushing defense and 21st in total defense. However, UND rushed for 249 yards and passed for 240 against them in the spring.

The last time these teams met in the DakotaDome, South Dakota routed then No. 10 North Dakota 45-7 en route to a playoff berth in 2017.

“If you’re going to be in this conference race at the end of the year, you have to play well in games at home and then find a way to win a couple on the road,” Nielson said. “We’re looking at a stretch on our schedule where we’re going to play ranked team after ranked team after ranked team. If you want to be a ranked team yourself, you have to beat some ranked teams.

“They’re all big games from here on out. By the way we’ve played over the five weeks, we’ve probably made it even that much bigger in that we’re in a position where this game has much meaning for both teams in terms of the conference race as you move into the second half of the season.”

North Dakota lost to in-state rival North Dakota State 16-10 last week in the teams’ first meeting in Grand Forks since 2003.

Weah is back as a punishing runner, while Tommy Schuster has averaged 234 passing yards per game and the offensive line has allowed just two sacks through four games.

“They’re a team that executes at a high level and plays really hard,” Nielson said. “They’re going to come at you defensively and are very multiple in regard to the pressure looks. You have to be able to handle that from a protection standpoint.

“Offensively, they feature an experienced quarterback and not only one of the best running backs in our league, but probably in the country.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0