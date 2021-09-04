South Dakota nearly upsets Kansas in season opener

South Dakota came oh-so-close to knocking off an FBS foe in Lawrence, Kansas, Friday night.
Kansas scored with just over a minute left to clip the Coyotes 17-14 at Memorial Stadium, snapping a 13-game losing streak.
Lawrence Arnold hauled in a 16-yard scoring pass with 1:12 remaining as Kansas won for the first time since Oct. 26, 2019 in its first game under Coach Lance Leipold.
South Dakota took a 14-10 lead on a 25-yard touchdown run by Kansas native Travis Theis with 5:16 left.
But the Jayhawks marches 64 yards in 11 plays for the game-winning score.
The scoring drive was kept alive by a personal foul targeting call on USD’s Myles Harden two plays before the touchdown.
KU quarterback Jason Bean was attempting to slide down on a keeper when Harden hit him near the helmet. After a review, the targeting call was upheld and Harden was ejected from the game.
Kansas was called for a holding penalty on the next play and then stopped for no gain. But Arnold was able to get open and haul in the game-winner on the next snap.
Bean had a 20-yard completion to tight end Mason Fairchild on 4th and 10 from the USD 47 on the last Kansas drive.
“I’m proud of our guys, they played hard and we definitely had chances to win,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “The bottom line is you have to put points on the board when you have an opportunity and a couple more points would have made a big difference.
“We had a chance to get them off the field on that last drive and could have closed out the game, but that’s how close games are. It’s a play here and a play there. The guys put themselves into a position to win the football game and next time we do that, hopefully it comes out the other way.”
Theis finished with 96 yards on 18 carries in returning to his home state where he was the 2018 Kansas All-Class Offensive Player of the Year.
Shomari Lawrence added 11 carries for 59 yards and scored on a 29-yard scamper with 3:33 left in the third quarter.
The Jayhawks’ Kenny Logan Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards, but they were eventually stopped short on fourth down, setting up a busy fourth quarter.
After an exchange of punts, USD marched from its own 33 to the Kansas 22.
Mason Lorber appeared to have kicked a game-tying 39-yard field goal, but instead Nielson asked for a time out just prior to the snap.
“We took a little long there and I didn’t. I didn’t think we were going to get (the play) off, so we had to take a time out,” Nielson explained. “The bottom line is, we had to get a touchdown to go ahead and did a little later in the game.
“It was a yard, yard-and-a-half and at some point in time you have to be able to get those and we didn’t. But it’s funny how the game of football flows back. We told our guys at the beginning of the game, we’re not here to make a good showing, we’re here to win. We had a disappointed group of guys in the locker room because we didn’t win.”
South Dakota decided to go for it, but Theis was stopped short on fourth-and-1.
The USD defense – which was strong throughout the contest – made another stop on fourth down, this time from the Kansas 47 with just over six minutes remaining.
It took just three plays for the Coyotes to take the lead. Kody Case – who earlier went over 1,000 receiving yards for his career – hauled in a 21-yard pass from Carson Camp before Theis burst up the middle for the go-ahead score.
Despite being held to 18 total yards in the first quarter and not picking up its initial first down until early in the second, Kansas scored the only points of the first half on a 10-yard pass from Bean to Arnold with 29 seconds left. The Jayhawks made it 10-0 on a 30-yard field goal by Jacob Borcila at the 6:58 mark of the third quarter.
“I thought we played good defense all day,” Nielson said. “We gave up a short field drive right before half, but then had a couple fourth down stops and got them off the field at critical times.
“When you hold a Big 12 team to 245 yards that’s certainly a very positive thing, particularly a team that wanted to run the football and didn’t even have 100 yards rushing.”
South Dakota outgained the Jayhawks 263-245. Kansas was limited to 82 yards on the ground.
USD’s Camp, who last season became the first freshman in school history to start a season opener, had little success through the air. He completed 10 of 22 passes for 98 yards.
“We didn’t move the ball well in the first half and needed to be more balanced offensively in the second,” Nielson said. “I thought we did that. We missed some receivers to make big plays, but we were a little more consistent on our execution. We had three really good drives, two that resulted in touchdowns.”
Linebackers Jack Cochrane (13) and Brock Mogensen (7) combined for 20 tackles.
South Dakota was looking for its third win over an FBS program. The Coyotes beat Minnesota in 2010 and Bowling Green in 2017.
USD plays its home opener Saturday against Northern Arizona at 2 p.m. at the DakotaDome.