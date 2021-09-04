South Dakota nearly upsets Kansas in season opener

“We had a chance to get them off the field on that last drive and could have closed out the game, but that’s how close games are. It’s a play here and a play there. The guys put themselves into a position to win the football game and next time we do that, hopefully it comes out the other way.”

Theis finished with 96 yards on 18 carries in returning to his home state where he was the 2018 Kansas All-Class Offensive Player of the Year.

Shomari Lawrence added 11 carries for 59 yards and scored on a 29-yard scamper with 3:33 left in the third quarter.

The Jayhawks’ Kenny Logan Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards, but they were eventually stopped short on fourth down, setting up a busy fourth quarter.

After an exchange of punts, USD marched from its own 33 to the Kansas 22.

Mason Lorber appeared to have kicked a game-tying 39-yard field goal, but instead Nielson asked for a time out just prior to the snap.

“We took a little long there and I didn’t. I didn’t think we were going to get (the play) off, so we had to take a time out,” Nielson explained. “The bottom line is, we had to get a touchdown to go ahead and did a little later in the game.