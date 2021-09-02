South Dakota opens football season minus Mason Scheidegger

VERMILLION, S.D. — As the South Dakota Coyotes get set to open the football season at Kansas Friday night, they’ll do so without one of their top offensive linemen.

Mason Scheidegger, a pre-season All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick, has been forced to medically retire from football.

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Newell-Fonda High School product was unable to recover from injuries, most notably a back issue that flared up during the shortened spring season.

“It’s unfortunate because he really got shorted in the spring and wanted to come back and close out his career with a really successful fall campaign,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “That’s not going to be the case, but he’s joined in helping us as a little bit of a student coach on the field and is a very valuable resource in that regard.”

Scheidegger has played every position in the offensive line that last four seasons, but was mainly a guard. He was voted a team captain this season.

“Mason dealt with two different injuries during the spring and as a result only really played in one game,” Nielson said. “The one injury healed up nicely but it was kind of a chronic thing that has put him in a position where he is right now.