South Dakota opens football season minus Mason Scheidegger

VERMILLION, S.D. — As the South Dakota Coyotes get set to open the football season at Kansas Friday night, they’ll do so without one of their top offensive linemen.
Mason Scheidegger, a pre-season All-Missouri Valley Football Conference pick, has been forced to medically retire from football.
The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Newell-Fonda High School product was unable to recover from injuries, most notably a back issue that flared up during the shortened spring season.
“It’s unfortunate because he really got shorted in the spring and wanted to come back and close out his career with a really successful fall campaign,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “That’s not going to be the case, but he’s joined in helping us as a little bit of a student coach on the field and is a very valuable resource in that regard.”
Scheidegger has played every position in the offensive line that last four seasons, but was mainly a guard. He was voted a team captain this season.
“Mason dealt with two different injuries during the spring and as a result only really played in one game,” Nielson said. “The one injury healed up nicely but it was kind of a chronic thing that has put him in a position where he is right now.
“We were really hopeful, we felt he had made some progress over the summer. Toward the end of the summer it started to bother him to the point where we weren’t sure what the outcome was going to be. As he started practice it was pretty obvious he wasn’t going to be able to play at a high level, or even at a level, that could help us.”
The Coyotes and Kansas kick off at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.
South Dakota has faced an FBS program every season since 2010, with wins over Minnesota (2010) and Bowling Green (2017) in that span.
“One of the things we’ve committed to here is trying to play the very best competition we can,” Nielson said. “Part of that commitment is playing an FBS game and we’ve tried to play what I’ve referred to as regional Power 5 teams.
“You get to play against the very best, but from a regional standpoint, it’s a game that has a lot of meaning to your student-athletes who in many cases come from those states and it’s a game that’s easy for our parents and fans to follow us too. Our guys are really excited to play a team from the Big 12 in a place that, for many of them, is a team they’re very familiar with.”
One of those is freshman running back Travis Theis, the 2018 Kansas All-Classes Offensive Player of the Year. Theis – from Pratt, Kansas – will be making his first collegiate start after averaging four yards on 37 touches last spring.
Carson Camp became the first true freshman to start at quarterback in an opener for USD in the spring. He went on rank in the top 20 nationally in several passing categories.
The Coyotes, however, are seeking a better overall balance offensively. Enter Theis and a couple of other young running backs – Shomari Lawrence and Mike Mansaray.
Combine that with an experienced line anchored by Alex Jensen (left tackle), Kian Rexroat-Potts (center) and Isaac Erbes (right guard). Joey Lombard is slated in at Scheidegger’s spot at left guard and Colton Harberts at left tackle.
Camp’s receiving corps includes two-time All-MVFC pick Caleb Vander Esch, All-Valley tight end Brett Samson and speedsters Kody Case and Carter Bell. Case – from Lake City, Iowa, is nearly back to full strength after battling injuries for most of his career.
The defense allowed 20.5 points per game I the spring and had the fifth-best turnover margin in the country. However, it allowed an average of 219 rushing yards per game.
The 3-4 defense is centered around linebackers Jack Cochrane and Brock Mogensen, a pair of all-league players.
South Dakota won its season opener in the spring at Illinois State, but lost the other three games. The final four games were cancelled because of COVID 19 concerns.
Kansas finished 0-9 in its 2020 season last fall and Lance Leipold has replaced Les Miles as head coach. Leipold previously coached at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo.
The Coyotes and Jayhawks last played in 2013, with Kansas winning 31-14. USD led 7-0 after one quarter and trailed 14-7 at halftime.