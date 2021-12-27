South Dakota quarterback Carson Camp reflects on successful freshman season

Carson Camp finally had a moment to stand back and take in what happened in a crazy 2021 season.

It was a football season most quarterbacks don’t endure, let alone a freshman.

Camp, the quarterback for the University of South Dakota football team, started in 16 games as a true freshman. He was named the starting quarterback back in February by coach Bob Nielson.

In all, Camp played in 16 games since the spring, helping the Coyotes go 8-8. The start in the spring may have been a little rocky, but it ended with a national playoff appearance late last month.

“That’s a long season, even with fall camp added on top of it,” Camp said. “I think it was a learning curve for not just myself, but everyone on our team. Man, like, an actual season is a stretch. It’s a long time. The last full season I played was my senior year of high school, so for me, that was a learning curve, because I’ve never played past nine games.”

The freshman from Bloomington, Illinois, took full advantage of that chance, too, by beating his hometown Illinois State Redbirds 27-20 in his hometown.

That started an eight-win freshman campaign for the Coyotes, with seven of those wins coming in the fall.

He lost his last three starts in the pring, but followed that up with a close loss against Kansas and two convincing wins at Northern Arizona and Cal Poly.

Camp did get banged up and had to leave the game early due to injury during the Coyotes’ 20-14 loss to the Redbirds, on Oct. 23, but the freshman quarterback healed up during the bye week, and led the Coyotes to an emphatic win on road against Wsetern Illinois.

Of course, Camp was part of the Hail Mary play against South Dakota State that garnered national attention.

Fast forward to the end of the season, and Camp is reflecting on a season and a half that ended with a playoff appearance last month in the DakotaDome against Southern Illinois.

Sure, the Coyotes didn’t win that game on Nov. 27 to open the NCAA FCS Playoffs at home, but the 22-10 loss to the Salukis provided lessons for Camp he can use during an important offseason.

“The things I learned from it were making sure we’re staying healthy, making sure we’re bringing energy,” Camp said. “I get three more years to get to the playoffs, and that’s what I’m going to take from this. I get to turn those negatives into positives going into next season.

“I think there were a lot of ups-and-downs, and those are things I can learn from,” Camp added. “I’m a young gun, but that’s no excuse.”

One of the skills Camp has been working on — and will continue to leading into spring ball — is working on his speed.

“I think I can get out of the pocket faster,” he said. “I think I showed some spurts with my legs. … I think if I want to be a superior quarterback, there’s way more work to do than just a regular season like this.”

To be elite, Camp said he needs to get the ball to his playmakers.

Camp was 180-for-276 passing for 2,252 yards this season. He had 17 passing touchdowns and threw seven interceptions.

In the spring, the young gun QB was 82-for-130 for 967 yards. He had three touchdowns and four picks.

Camp didn’t really run the ball during the Coyotes’ COVID four-game season in the spring. He had 30 rushing attempts, and was tabbed for minus-39 yards.

He did have a rushing touchdown in the spring, with his longest keep being 15 yards.

Camp’s rushing numbers were much better during the fall.

He ran the ball 84 times, tallying 97 total yards. He also ran for a score and his longest run was good for 29.

“I don’t think it has to be a dual-threat,” Camp said. “You look at Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen … those guys know how to manage a football game. They know how to get in and out of things, they know how to read the right progressions. They know where to go with the football, and that’s going to be my thing. I need to know where to go with the ball 100 percent of the time when I’m on offense.

“I got a lot of my career ahead of me, and shoot, you know how life can be,” Camp said. “I’m just waiting to see how my career plays out, and whether it ends in college or at the pro level.”

