South Dakota volleyball ready to return with entire roster back

VERMILLION, S.D. — While it may be a new season for the University of South Dakota volleyball team, there are several familiar faces who will take the floor for the Coyotes.

The Coyotes return everyone back from the 2020-21 volleyball roster, and that group of women won the Summit League Tournament, and that helped them clinch a spot to the NCAA Tournament in Omaha.

USD then faced off against Missouri, and the Tigers were just too much for the Coyotes that afternoon in April.

USD fifth-year senior Sami Slaughter said that there were many lessons learned in a season that was played in the spring due to the pandemic.

“I think we learned that we can really score the ball,” Slaughter said. “I think we have been focusing a lot on our defense. We have worked on our blocking schemes. We have a lot of tall people and that’s really helped us with our blocking.”

The Coyotes’ 2021 season begins Saturday with a scrimmage against Drake, and their first match that counts is noon Friday in Greeley, Colorado, against Northwestern. USD will also face Colorado State and Northern Colorado next weekend.

The Coyotes are back in the gym — and have been for most of the summer — eager to defend their title as conference champions.