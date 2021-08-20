South Dakota volleyball ready to return with entire roster back

VERMILLION, S.D. — While it may be a new season for the University of South Dakota volleyball team, there are several familiar faces who will take the floor for the Coyotes.
The Coyotes return everyone back from the 2020-21 volleyball roster, and that group of women won the Summit League Tournament, and that helped them clinch a spot to the NCAA Tournament in Omaha.
USD then faced off against Missouri, and the Tigers were just too much for the Coyotes that afternoon in April.
USD fifth-year senior Sami Slaughter said that there were many lessons learned in a season that was played in the spring due to the pandemic.
“I think we learned that we can really score the ball,” Slaughter said. “I think we have been focusing a lot on our defense. We have worked on our blocking schemes. We have a lot of tall people and that’s really helped us with our blocking.”
The Coyotes’ 2021 season begins Saturday with a scrimmage against Drake, and their first match that counts is noon Friday in Greeley, Colorado, against Northwestern. USD will also face Colorado State and Northern Colorado next weekend.
The Coyotes are back in the gym — and have been for most of the summer — eager to defend their title as conference champions.
“I can tell this team is going to be a lot of fun to watch,” Coyotes coach Leanne Williamson said. “It’s fun to see how physical they can be and how tough they can be. I do think we have a really good team and seeing what they can do.
“We are physical, we are long and people will notice that right away,” Williamson said. “This is a very good team. But, it’s not going to be about skill.”
The offseason hasn’t been a long one, as that match against Mizzou came on April 14.
Williamson made it a point for the team to not think about volleyball for a while. The student-athletes were allowed to return home after the USD coaching staff encouraged them to take some time off-campus.
For example, Slaughter used some time off to take a vacation to Nashville.
The Coyotes reconvened in Vermillion in early June, and the Coyotes have tried to pick up where they left off.
“Usually, during the summer, we focus on building that strength,, but after this season, we took some time off,” Coyotes senior Madison Jurgens said. “This summer, lifting was different. Ultimately, we were still back in the gym this summer, so it was fairly normal.”
SInce the start of the preseason when the USD coaching staff could start working with the players, Willamson hasn’t seen a bad practice yet.
They’re making sure that practices haven’t been too strenuous, and they took a step back knowing that they don’t need to be in mid-season form.
“We don’t have to kill them in order to get where we want to be,” Williamson said. “We haven’t had a bad practice, and I can tell you, I haven’t said that in past years. That says about how we’re training and what this team is producing every single day.”
The Coyotes are expected to execute with the experience they have coming back. It can’t just come in waves.
When asked whether there would be waves during the season, Williamson let out a smile and said that in a perfect world, there would be none.
Of course, there’s more factors than what happens on the volleyball court. It could be about travel, about school, or playing in a match-filled tournament.
Williamson has started having those conversations with the players, and making sure they know how to handle those waves when they do pop up.
“We’re having those conversations where we do put ourselves in situations where we can be mentally tougher,” Williamson said. “You saw us get better about that last year.”
Slaughter said that the Coyotes will try to stay on that high wave, and ride it for as long as they can.
“Last year, we had our highs and our lows, and we want to just keep it there,” Slaughter said.
Statistical outlook
Elizabeth Juhnke returns as the Coyotes’ leading hitter with 346 kills. She averaged 4.17 kills per set, while also collecting 274 digs and 52 blocks as an outside hitter.
Middle blocker Maddie Wiedenfeld had 153 kills to go along with 82 blocks.
Aimee Adams, a junior outside hitter, recorded 144 kills and 49 blocks.
Jurgens, who was the 2019 Summit League Setter of the Year, led the Coyotes with 867 assists.
While the offense is there, the Coyotes’ focus during the preseason has been on defense.
“I think we’re excited to see what we look like against other opponents,” Jurgens said. “We’re excited to go out and compete. I think the Creighton game last season set the tone. When we’re playing against those higher teams, we have to be able to stay with it, so team chemistry will be the key.”
The Coyotes averaged 16.55 digs per set, and had a total of 1,440. Lolo Weideman led the squad with 383 digs, followed by Juhnke (274) and Jurgens.
In terms of blocks, USD had 222.5 total. Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate and current USD junior Madison Harms led individually in that department with 110, good or 1.31 blocks per set.
"She is one that puts in the time," Williamson told The Journal earlier this spring. "She asks the right questions, you never doubt her work ethic, and you never doubt her want to be better, both as an individual and as a team.”
USD's home opener is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, against Bradley as a part of the South Dakota Classic.