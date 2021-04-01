South Dakota's game with Northern Iowa canceled due to COVID-19

“We didn’t block as well as we’re capable of, so we have to get that group up front blocking better,” Nielson said. “The other part of that game is we had to play from behind and playing from behind gets you out of your rhythm. We had some chances early in the game to score but turnovers hurt us there and had a real good drive in the third quarter where we turned the ball over at their 20 when it was still a 10-point game.

“When we got behind we had to throw the ball more and we wound up taking some sacks so we ended up with a lot of negative yards. They did a real good job of keeping the ball away from us, so we got away from trying to run the ball the way we needed to both in terms of being behind on the scoreboard and them doing a good job of holding on to the football.”

South Dakota’s remaining two games are very much in limbo. The Coyotes are scheduled to play at South Dakota State on Saturday, April 10 and the Western Illinois makeup is Saturday, April 17.

