South Dakota's game with Northern Iowa canceled due to COVID-19

VERMILLION, S.D. — Home games have been a rarity for the South Dakota football team this spring and the Coyotes have had just one opportunity to play in the newly renovated DakotaDome.
Because of a positive COVID-19 case amongst North Dakota State’s Tier 1 personnel, last Saturday’s contest against the defending FCS national champion Bison was canceled.
It happened again on Thursday.
The Coyotes announced on Thursday that there was a positive COVID-19 inside USD program. That means Friday's 6:05 p.m. scheduled game against Northern Iowa has been canceled and will not be made up.
USD players were looking forward to the opportunities of playing the Bison and Panthers.
“The message to the players was a little bit of explanation in terms of how the decision was made,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said during Tuesday's media availability. “It’s not made by anybody from within the athletic department, but rather made by the team health officials.
“There was a lot of disappointment and some frustration. That’s a lot of work that went into the week and guys were excited to have the opportunity to play North Dakota State. We felt really good about our plans going into the game, but our guys have had to deal with a fair amount of that.”
South Dakota already had its scheduled home opener against Western Illinois postponed until April 17 because of COVID-19.
“Our guys have gotten used to it’s a way of life,” Nielson said. “Things change and you have to roll with the punch, get back up on your feet and attack the next week.”
USD has lost three in a row since a season-opening win at Illinois State earned the Coyotes a slot in the national top 25. UNI (3-3) beat Western Illinois last week to snap a two-game losing streak.
“There was a little carryover preparation for Northern Iowa in what they want to do offensively,” Nielson said. “There are some similarities in terms of what they do defensively. The fact that you’re playing another really good defensive teams. Northern Iowa is always going to be one of the top defensive teams not just in our league, but in the country.
“The work over the last couple of weeks has focused on getting the kind of balance we need to have to be successful.”
Part of the problem has been a lack of production in the running game, although USD’s 80-yard-per-game average is a bit deceiving. It did rush for only 12 yards in a 28-10 loss at Youngstown State in its last outing, but quarterback Carson Camp has been sacked 20 times, which has subtracted from the rushing total.
“We didn’t block as well as we’re capable of, so we have to get that group up front blocking better,” Nielson said. “The other part of that game is we had to play from behind and playing from behind gets you out of your rhythm. We had some chances early in the game to score but turnovers hurt us there and had a real good drive in the third quarter where we turned the ball over at their 20 when it was still a 10-point game.
“When we got behind we had to throw the ball more and we wound up taking some sacks so we ended up with a lot of negative yards. They did a real good job of keeping the ball away from us, so we got away from trying to run the ball the way we needed to both in terms of being behind on the scoreboard and them doing a good job of holding on to the football.”
South Dakota’s remaining two games are very much in limbo. The Coyotes are scheduled to play at South Dakota State on Saturday, April 10 and the Western Illinois makeup is Saturday, April 17.