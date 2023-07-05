VERMILLION, S.D. — Steve Ferentz, the youngest of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz's five children, has joined the University of South Dakota football staff as an assistant coach.

Steve Ferentz will work primarily with the outside linebackers group.

“We are excited to add Steve to our football staff,” USD head football coach Bob Nielson. “His background as a NCAA Division I football player and coach along with his experience coaching in the NFL will be an asset to our program.”

Playing for his father, Ferentz was a tight end and offensive lineman at Iowa from 2012-16. He was a junior on Iowa’s Rose Bowl team and competed in eight games as a senior in 2016 when the Hawkeyes competed in the Outback Bowl.

Ferentz moved to the coaching side at Iowa in 2017 before spending two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Central Michigan, where he worked primarily with the linebackers. In 2020, he became an assistant linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins, where he has spent the last three seasons.

Ferentz's older brother, Brian, is the offensive coordinator at Iowa.