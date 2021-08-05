University of South Dakota to hold ceremony for Chris Nilsen on Friday

VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota will welcome home its Olympic silver medalist on Friday.

The Coyotes announced Thursday that they are holding a ceremony for Chris Nilsen, who earlier this week got second place in the pole vault.

The University of South Dakota graduate on Tuesday placed second in the Olympic pole vault, at 5.97 meters (19 feet, 7 inches) inside Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

That 19-7 result was a personal best for the South Dakota grad, and it was also the highest result for an American in the event since 2004.

"I think you couldn't have written it up any better," said Nilsen during the "Today" show on Wednesday. "To not only do my best, but do the best I've ever done ... that's all I could ever ask for."

Nilsen will come into Vermillion at 11:50 a.m. Friday, and fans are encouraged to line Cherry Street between Pine and University, as Nilsen will travel that direction on the way to Muenster University Center.

Muenster University Center is where the ceremony will be, at noon.

The event is free. South Dakota President Sheila Gestring, Athletic Director David Herbster and Associate Director of Track and Field Derek Miles will be part of the festivities.

