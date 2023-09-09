VERMILLION, S.D. -- A career day for Nick Gaes helped the University of South Dakota defense pitch a shutout for the first time since 2019.

Gaes, a junior alum of Alta-Aurelia High School, had seven total tackles, five of which were of the solo variety, and three sacks in the Coyotes 24-0 non-conference win over St. Thomas in their home opener on Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

"This was probably one of the best games of my college career," Gaes said. "I definitely had fun playing it. And I wouldn't want to do it for anybody other than South Dakota."

A junior defensive tackle, Gaes also had a pair of quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in the fourth quarter to set up the Coyotes’ final touchdown -- a 25-yard run by redshirt sophomore Nate Thomas in his return from an injury suffered last season.

"He's a very difficult guy to block," said USD head coach Bob Nielson, who's in his 31st season at the helm of the Coyotes. "He showed that today. It seemed like he was in the backfield every time they threw the ball today. He's an explosive player."

Thomas ended with 35 yards on five carries while Travis Theis went for 54 yards on 16 totes.

It was just the second meeting between the two teams. The first came in 1979, which resulted in a South Dakota win in the first ever game played in the DakotaDome.

The USD (1-1) defense held St. Thomas to just 166 total offense yards for the game, and iced the game by setting the offense up with short fields -- which turned into 10 points -- off of two fumble recoveries early in the fourth.

South Dakota’s offense, while it got off to a slow start, went over 300 total yards.

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Bouman went 16-of-28 through the air for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Bouman was only sacked once while St. Thomas QB Tak Tateoka, who took over for injured starter Amari Powell in Week 1’s win for the Tommies (1-1), was sacked four times.

Bouman took a shot that left him on the ground for an extended period of time on an incomplete pass late in the second quarter that made the Coyote faithful hold their breath through halftime as Bouman had to come out for one play, which resulted in an incomplete pass on third and long, and the USD offense didn’t see the field again until the third quarter.

"I was fine, just got the wind knocked out of me," Bouman said. "I wasn't really expecting that, but we were good and got right back out there.

"I think we did a good job today, a win's a win, but there are things we can improve on."

However, it appeared worse than it was as the Coyotes’ signal-caller had the wind knocked out of him and was fine.

His first scoring toss came with 6 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Bouman, a lefty, rolled to his left and threw back across the field to receiver Jack Martens, who beat his defender while streaking down the sideline, made the catch and another defender miss before powering his way through another St. Thomas defensive back while diving into the end zone.

Martens, also a sophomore, ended with five catches on five targets and 73 yards.

Junior tight end J.J. Galbreath had the other, which came from three yards out to put USD up 14-0 with 6:22 left in the first half.

However, neither Martens nor Galbreath ended the day as USD’s leading receiver, that distinction went to junior Carter Bell, who was targeted 10 times (a team high) for six catches and 87 yards.

"We have reliable guys there, Jack and Carter have proved they line up anywhere out there and produce," Bouman said.

Bell, who’s up to 98 career catches at USD, also handled punt return duties and and took two returns 27 yards.

"We felt like we'd be able to throw the ball on the perimeter," Nielson said. "Aidan made some good throws and found Jack and Carter. That has to be part of our offense, but we're still trying to find a balance between run and pass.

"We had over 300 yards, but I think we can be more consistent on offense.

With a 14-0 lead in hand early in the final frame, St. Thomas tried a lateral pass that was behind the line of scrimmage. When the pass fell short of the intended receiver, junior Myles Harden was there to pick up the fumble.

"I saw the ball bounce and hit (the receiver) and thought we recovered it, but then the ball bounced out again and I was able to get to it," Harden said.

That set up a 25-yard field goal by Will Leyland.

"We did a lot of good things today,' Nielson said. "A lot of credit goes to St. Thomas, they're a good football team that makes it hard on you. Our defense played great today. Offensively, we had a glimpse here, a glimpse there of what we want to be, but we need to be more consistent there.

"We've played two really good rush defenses this season, and we've had to throw the ball against them. But we also want to be a team that can run the ball against good rush defenses. We found out some things today and will continue to build on that."