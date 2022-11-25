USD volleyball team advances to Summit League tournament championship game

OMAHA – South Dakota received a match-high 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set sweep over Denver in the Summit League Tournament semifinals. Game scores went 25-21, 26-24, 25-18.

With the win, the Coyotes, 28-3, will compete for the league championship at 2 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Omaha vs. North Dakota State match.

It will be South Dakota’s fifth title game appearance in head coach Leanne Williamson’s nine seasons.

USD had a healthy offensive effort tonight with five players clocking kills on the stat sheet. Aimee Adams followed Juhnke’s match-high with eight kills while Kylen Sealock added seven kills and two blocks.

Lolo Weideman tallied 13 digs while Juhnke and Madi Woodin each had nine digs.

Woodin also put up a match-high 34 assists.

The Coyotes outblocked one of the best blocking teams in the nation, 11-7.

South Dakota has won nine of the last ten matchups against Denver.

“I’m just so proud of this team for how they attacked this match,” Williamson said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match, but we stayed composed.”