WATCH NOW: South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen reflects on Olympic silver experience

VERMILLION, S.D. — Every year, Chris Nilsen went for a reunion dinner at Derek Miles’ house among current and former pole vaulters who have competed for the University of South Dakota.
Like clockwork, Miles would show his bronze medal to those who wanted to see it. Miles attained that bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in the pole vault. He did so late in his professional career, and wanted to show other vaulters his medal as a sense of motivation.
Nilsen saw the medal each time he went over to his coach’s house, and he dreamed of winning a medal like that in the Olympics.
That one day happened on Tuesday.
Nilsen, a USD graduate, earned second place in the Olympic men’s pole vault by vaulting 19 feet, 7 inches (5.97 meters). Not only was that good enough for the silver medal, but it was also a personal best.
Nilsen returned to Vermillion on Friday, as part of a hero’s welcome at the Muenster University Center, where about 300 fans came to greet the Olympic silver medalist.
He had his own silver medal around his neck.
Nilsen remembered the moment he received the Tokyo 2020 pole vault silver medal.
“I looked at it and said ‘This is mine,’” Nilsen said. “To have it happen at the Olympic games, that’s the best you can hope for. I was already secured with the silver medal, and to have a PR happen at the Olympics, that’s the cherry on top.
"It meant every culmination of every childhood dream that I ever dreamed up coming to life, and it all happened at the exact perfect spot," Nilsen added. "It’s really hard to describe the perfect scenario.”
Not long after Nilsen got his medal, he ran over to the rail between the track and the near-empty stands, and he needed to give Miles a hug.
Nilsen wanted to show how much he appreciated having Miles there. Miles didn’t have to go, but the Coyotes associate director of track and field knew that Nilsen would perform better if he went and coached Nilsen.
“With no spectators, it seemed like it was a normal practice,” Nilsen said. “Derek and I are always out at the track by ourselves working out, especially when the season is done for the (college) kids. It almost seemed like a practice, and that was very calming. It was nice to have him there. I do truly feel like I wouldn’t have jumped as well as I did without him.”
That’s all who Nilsen had to support him. Due to COVID-19 protocols in Japan, fans weren’t allowed in the stands. That meant no one from his family nor anyone else in his close circles could come over to Tokyo.
Nilsen leaned on Miles, especially when Nilsen missed his first attempt at 5.80 meters, or at 19 feet even.
Throughout the season, just once had it happen when Nilsen failed to exceed the 5.80 mark. Sure, he was bummed that he missed his first mark, but he walked over to Miles, and took some advice.
Miles said that he gave Nilsen the advice that he thought suited Nilsen best at the time. Miles admitted on Friday that it felt weird being in the stands and seeing the Olympics from a different vantage point.
Miles competed in three Olympics (2004, 2008, 2012), getting that bronze on his second try.
“That was different,” Miles said. “To be at the Olympics and be on the other side of that rail, I’ve said this before, but it’s like if a plane is going down and you don’t know how to fly, you still want to be at the controls and pushing buttons. To be out of control and making decisions based on what you think he’s going to do. There’s no guarantee that he’s going to execute, so what do I need to do on what I think he’s going to do?
“He’s been really good at taking what I say and being able to execute it, and set the standards or set the right pole,” Miles added.
Nilsen then made his next two jumps, again at 5.87, then getting the first try at 5.92.
MIles remembered seeing Nilsen hold his head on the mat. Nilsen let out a high-pitched scream, knowing that he was probably going to medal.
Then, Nilsen cleared the bar at his first try at 5.97, and Miles had an important piece of advice for the Coyotes grad: Stay in the meet.
Miles saw that Nilsen was losing “attachment to the meet,” so Miles’ job there was to reel Nilsen’s emotions back and have him re-focus on the task at hand.
At that point during the meet, Nilsen was still in contention for gold with Duplantis. That first mark at 5.97 came before the Swedish vaulter had his chance, and momentum seemed like it could have turned Nilsen’s way.
“It’s great that he won silver and all those things, but those two went at it at the (NCAA) national championships in 2019,” Miles said. “Chris snuck one out on (Duplantis), so I wanted him to stay in it. At the end of the day, that’s all you can control. I looked at him, and I wanted to make sure he was in the meet the whole way.”
Duplantis then cleared the bar at 6.02 meters (19-9), forcing the pressure on Nilsen. Nilsen came really close to making it over on his first try, and stayed optimistic with Miles.
His last two chances came up short, but Nilsen was thrilled with the silver.
So, Nilsen has a silver medal against Miles’ bronze, but Nilsen said there were no bragging rights among this friendship.
He said that what Miles did during his vaulting career has more significance than Nilsen’s accomplishments thus far.
“Derek Miles is still a better athlete,” Nilsen said. “I might have a better medal and a better PR, but the really cool thing about Derek is he was a professional athlete and a really consistent, great, professional athlete and got Top 3 wherever he competed for over a decade. Derek was Top 3 in the world every single year for 10 years or more for me, and that’s more impressive to me than a silver medal.”