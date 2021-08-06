WATCH NOW: South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen reflects on Olympic silver experience

Miles saw that Nilsen was losing “attachment to the meet,” so Miles’ job there was to reel Nilsen’s emotions back and have him re-focus on the task at hand.

At that point during the meet, Nilsen was still in contention for gold with Duplantis. That first mark at 5.97 came before the Swedish vaulter had his chance, and momentum seemed like it could have turned Nilsen’s way.

“It’s great that he won silver and all those things, but those two went at it at the (NCAA) national championships in 2019,” Miles said. “Chris snuck one out on (Duplantis), so I wanted him to stay in it. At the end of the day, that’s all you can control. I looked at him, and I wanted to make sure he was in the meet the whole way.”

Duplantis then cleared the bar at 6.02 meters (19-9), forcing the pressure on Nilsen. Nilsen came really close to making it over on his first try, and stayed optimistic with Miles.

His last two chances came up short, but Nilsen was thrilled with the silver.

So, Nilsen has a silver medal against Miles’ bronze, but Nilsen said there were no bragging rights among this friendship.

He said that what Miles did during his vaulting career has more significance than Nilsen’s accomplishments thus far.

“Derek Miles is still a better athlete,” Nilsen said. “I might have a better medal and a better PR, but the really cool thing about Derek is he was a professional athlete and a really consistent, great, professional athlete and got Top 3 wherever he competed for over a decade. Derek was Top 3 in the world every single year for 10 years or more for me, and that’s more impressive to me than a silver medal.”

