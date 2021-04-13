'You never doubt her work ethic:' Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Madison Harms set to make NCAA tourney debut

Everywhere she goes, it seems, Madison Harms just wins.
Whether it be at the high school level or in Division I volleyball, the University of South Dakota standout and Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School alum has excelled.
Starting on Wednesday, she will get the chance to test her skills on the national stage, when South Dakota plays No. 25 Missouri in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Omaha. South Dakota will play the Tigers at 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha.
In her time at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harms helped lead the Warriors to three state tournament appearances, including a run to the state finals in 2017.
"It's definitely different. There's so many little things that I know I need to change or make better to be able to play at a higher level," Harms said. "I think it will just come together the more I work on it."
Harms finished with 1,069 kills and 481 blocks in her high school career, and was a three-time Missouri River All-Conference Honoree. In that time, she also won the 2017 Class 3A high jump title and won an AAU national title with the Midwest Volleyball Power club team in 2016.
After four years as a starter for the Warriors, she made the move to Division I volleyball, and has thrived there as well. As a freshman in 2019, Harms ranked second in the Summit League with 1.33 blocks per set, and finished with 137 total blocks on the season.
Though her 6-foot-2 frame is ideal for her position, Harms doesn’t rely just on her physical gifts. Both of her head coaches — Leanne Williamson at South Dakota and Renee Winkel at Sergeant Bluff-Luton — say that she is a player who puts a lot of time and effort into her craft.
"She is one that puts in the time," Williamson said. "She asks the right questions, you never doubt her work ethic, and you never doubt her want to be better, both as an individual and as a team.”
According to Williamson, that hard work has translated directly onto the court. Always a lockdown defender, Harms has started to thrive on the offensive side of the ball too.
After finishing with double-digit kills just once in the Coyotes’ first 14 matches of the season, Harms has done so three times in South Dakota’s past five matches.
“She has been one that has been a staple for us throughout this year, but has really improved in the second half of the season, in terms of being more offensive, and having a presence at the net,” Williamson said. “She is one that a lot of people would’ve known about her defensively in the past, last year and even the first half of this year, but I do think her offensive abilities have come along a lot, in this past couple weeks especially.”
Winkel noticed the differences, too. Throughout the season, she has followed along with her ex-star player’s Division I exploits, and keeps in regular contact with her after games.
Winkel tried to get tickets to the Coyotes’ first-round NCAA Tournament game, but with tickets restricted to family-only this season due to COVID-19, she will have to watch from home.
On the occasions where Winkel managed to make the trip to Vermillion, Winkel noticed that Harms had taken her game to another level.
"The biggest thing for her is that she has gotten so much stronger," Winkel said. "That has been the difference for her at the collegiate level. She has always been quick on her feet, and always read the ball well. That strength difference this year, compared to high school, has been huge for her. She has been putting up insane numbers.”
This season, Harms’ 108 total blocks is tied for sixth-highest in all of Division I volleyball.
“I’m so proud,” Winkel said. “She was so coachable in high school. She’d put in all the work, and she has done everything she could to get to this point.”
While Harms graduated too early to be a part of the Warriors’ 2019 state title team, her prints were all over the program that year. Harms played a lot of club volleyball when she was in high school, and according to Winkel, Harms brought back a lot of knowledge from the different camps she attended, to help better her teammates.
Even after she left for the college level, Harms continued to impact the Warriors.
“She was huge in bringing up younger middle hitters. Everyone looked up to her, both literally and figuratively,” Winkel said. “She brought back the knowledge that she gained from playing club everywhere and going to different camps. She brought back that knowledge, and helped set that standard. That is something that has continued to this day.”
In South Dakota’s five-set win over Denver in the Summit League title game on April 3, the win that propelled them to the national tournament, Harms finished with seven kills and seven blocks.
In that match, four of the five sets went to extra points, before the Coyotes clinched it with a 19-17 win in set five.
“I think our team is really special in that we want to do it for us,” Harms said. “We will fight for every single point, and even when we are down, we know that we can come back. We do it together with each other.”
With her many trips with the Warriors, Wednesday won’t be the first time Harms has played for the chance at a title. The stage is just a little bigger now.
No matter what, she isn’t too far from where it all began.
“That just feels super nice, knowing that people from my home town are still supporting me too,” Harms said. “I think I learned how to be a really good teammate, and how to work hard in all situations, and support those around me.”