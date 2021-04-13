'You never doubt her work ethic:' Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Madison Harms set to make NCAA tourney debut

On the occasions where Winkel managed to make the trip to Vermillion, Winkel noticed that Harms had taken her game to another level.

"The biggest thing for her is that she has gotten so much stronger," Winkel said. "That has been the difference for her at the collegiate level. She has always been quick on her feet, and always read the ball well. That strength difference this year, compared to high school, has been huge for her. She has been putting up insane numbers.”

This season, Harms’ 108 total blocks is tied for sixth-highest in all of Division I volleyball.

“I’m so proud,” Winkel said. “She was so coachable in high school. She’d put in all the work, and she has done everything she could to get to this point.”

While Harms graduated too early to be a part of the Warriors’ 2019 state title team, her prints were all over the program that year. Harms played a lot of club volleyball when she was in high school, and according to Winkel, Harms brought back a lot of knowledge from the different camps she attended, to help better her teammates.

Even after she left for the college level, Harms continued to impact the Warriors.