ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Despite loss to Michigan, South Dakota women's basketball should be proud of Sweet 16 run

Every time someone on the South Dakota women’s basketball team was asked about experiencing the NCAA Tournament, there was a smile. There was a new story. There was something else to like about the Coyotes.

They stayed in the precious present, which is a phrase coined by coach Dawn Plitzuweit. It means that players should stay in the moment and embrace it. Don’t look ahead, but don’t look back.

“Our kids are good at being in that moment,” said Plitzuweit after the win last week against Mississippi. “You want to giggle and laugh and have a good time. That's great. Lock in; okay, now it's time to giggle and laugh. And those could be 30 seconds apart.”

I’d say the Coyotes did a pretty good job of that over the last three weeks.

The Coyotes took their state — and region, for that matter — on a pretty memorable ride.

That ride unfortunately came to an end on Saturday, as Michigan ended South Dakota’s Cinderella run with a 52-49 win in the Sweet 16 on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Even though the Coyotes lost, it doesn’t discount the tremendous season they took Siouxland on.

The game was back-and-forth throughout the game, but Michigan went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter. Neither team led by more than six points.

Chloe Lamb had a good look at a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds, but the ball hit the rim, and the Coyotes had to foul late.

The Wolverines simply hit their free throws when it mattered most.

South Dakota’s ride in the NCAA Tournament began where it usually does, at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, where fans gathered with the team to see where the Coyotes would be going.

The Coyotes ended up being the absolute last team being named in the Selection Show, even though USD clinched an automatic spot by winning the Summit League Tournament.

Even through the 30-minute wait, when ESPN flashed the Coyotes’ logo, every member of the Coyotes smiled, laughed, jumped up in the air and celebrated making its goal of getting into the ladies’ Big Dance.

Everyone was excited to go to Waco, Texas, and go play on a campus, unlike the previous two years where the tournament was canceled in 2020 and everyone was sent to San Antonio in 2021.

Even when they got to Waco, the Coyotes knew that they had experience to fall back on. Even though they were in a pod with two mid-major teams (and Hawaii), they Coyotes weren’t afraid of Ole Miss and Baylor.

USD used that experience to take Waco over. It beat MIssissippi and Baylor and again, the smiles came back.

After the Ole Miss game, Sjerven talked about building a legacy. It wasn’t just about making a tournament game, they also wanted to win one.

They did that last week for the first time in program history after beating the Rebels.

And, yes, the smiles were there again, especially from the seniors.

I'm really excited for us and the girls on the team that are younger than us so they know this is possible,” Sjerven said. “Just because we are a Summit League team or whatever else, we're ready to play.”

Then, the Coyotes’ attention turned to Baylor, who was on its home court and hadn’t lost many times to non-conference games.

They weren’t scared in that moment, either.

The Coyotes beat Baylor on Sunday, and the smiles grew larger. They were a 10 seed heading to the Sweet 16.

“For them to really stay the course is really, really special. And it's a great opportunity,” Plizuweit said.

That win brought us to Saturday, where the Coyotes kept up shot-for-shot with the Wolverines.

The Coyotes brought a great crowd to INTRUST Bank Arena, and I thought a few times the game was in Vermillion and not 400-plus miles away.

When the Coyotes come home this weekend, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a big crowd greet them home, because they deserve it for the ride they took us on this season.

“South Dakota is very special because of the support that we see for women's basketball,” said senior Chloe Lamb. “Having South Dakota State and USD, then not being very far from each other, it makes it kind of easy, I think, as a fan, to be a fan of women's basketball. But, yeah, we see a lot of great support both in Vermillion and then from our hometowns.”

Thanks for the ride, ladies. I hope you never forget it. I know I won't.

