USD's Ciara Duffy reflects on career, looks to her future off the court

"We were taking in each moment, enjoying each moment," she said. "The beauty was the journey. Even though it didn't end the way we wanted, I think we all can have a little peace as we look back and know that we don't have any regrets."

The Coyotes, although they were not able to see how far they could get in the NCAA Tournament, ended the season on a high on the court, defeating rival and Summit League Tournament nemesis South Dakota State 63-58 in the title game.

"It was cool to get to win that and have all of our family and friends, and all of our fans there. It was just really a cool environment to get to play in," she said. "To have it a rivalry game on top of it was truly something special. Now, looking back on it, it makes it even more special because we know it was our last game together. Everything takes on a little more weight, in each moment. It's a little more of a place in our hearts."

What if?

They didn't have any control over COVID-19 and the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, but yes, Duffy thinks about what the Coyotes still had a chance to accomplish.

It's only natural.