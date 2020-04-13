USD's Simpson recalls unique situation, but season-ending phone notification still 'surreal'

But Simpson wasn't exempt from the moment that still has college athletes stinging, and will for a long time. South Dakota had accepted an invitation to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament, an event perceived as an afterthought to many — including some of the participants, Simpson admitted — but it offered the chance to suit up with his team again, at the very least.

Then it was gone. Simpson was riding in a car with his fellow seniors when the dominoes started to fall on that wicked Thursday in March. First, the NCAA Tournament announced its cancellation, and the CIT followed suit shortly after.

"It was kind of a surreal moment," Simpson said. "We realized it was over and that we wouldn't be stepping on the court again together. We all told each other we loved each other and whatnot."

South Dakota is going to miss Simpson. He quietly developed into the team's motor, a 6-foot-2 point guard whose team went as he did, a sentiment illustrated by a sprained MCL on Nov. 27 that left Simpson sidelined for the next seven games. He returned for the start of the league schedule, sporting a bulky knee brace that limited his motion for the first four Summit League games. In short, the Coyotes went 5-6 when Simpson was either sidelined or playing injured, and 15-6 when he was healthy, or healthy enough.