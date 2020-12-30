VanValkenburg sticks with Hawkeyes, Nixon announces departure

Like Nixon and Golston, who had 45 tackles and shares seventh in the Big Ten with VanValkenburg with 8.5 tackles for a loss, VanValkenburg became a disruptive force in Iowa’s defensive front four.

VanValkenburg shared the national lead with four fumble recoveries this season in addition to recording 30 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Like the other Hawkeyes who announced Wednesday, Golston thanked parents, Iowa coaches, support staff and teammates for helping put them in a position to compete for an opportunity at the next level.

“Hawkeye nation will always be special to me and I am so thankful for being given the opportunity to play the sport I love in such a historic place,’’ Golston wrote. “Now, it’s time for me to embark on a lifelong dream.’’

Iowa has had 188 players earn NFL opportunities during the 22 years Ferentz has led the program, 75 as draft picks and 113 as free agents.

Ferentz thanked the seniors who are finalizing decisions for their commitment and dedication to the program.

“These men have all contributed in some way to make our program better throughout the course of their careers. Some will chase professional football dreams, while most will move on to their chosen careers,’’ Ferentz said.