Viterbo volleyball finds disappointing end to season yet again in NAIA semifinals

SIOUX CITY — Ryan DeLong knew the feeling of coming up short all too well at the NAIA national volleyball tournament, and it happened again to the Viterbo University volleyball team on Saturday.
The V-Hawks got swept by the Westmont Warriors 25-9, 25-22 and 25-20 in a national semifinal match at the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena in Sioux City.
“We’re lucky, we’re fortunate to be in this position, and I take this feeling I have right now, which is gutwrenching versus not having that feeling at all,” DeLong said. “We believe in what we are doing and I don’t think anything changes from the regular season to the tournament to the (fabulous) four, we just haven’t haven’t had the breaks (in the semifinals). It hasn’t been our day.”
Nothing went right for the V-Hawks in the first set.
Westmont held the V-Hawks to minus-.147 hitting in the first set, and the V-Hawks didn’t help their own cause by committing 10 errors in the first set and 26 throughout the three-set match.
“We felt like we were ready to go,” DeLong said. “Westmont didn’t do anything differently than we thought they would do. They had more energy and more effort, and like I told the girls, they wanted it and they came and took it from us. Usually, we’re the team doing that.”
The V-Hawks got off to a slow start in all three sets. Westmont jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the second set, but to Viterbo’s credit, it bounced back to get as close as 20-19 late in the second set.
Then, in the third set, the Warriors jumped out to a 9-4 lead, and the V-Hawks tried to creep back, but the closest they got was 25-20.
“We thought if we could get back to even at one point, even in that third set … we would have a good chance,” DeLong said. “We just gave them another run and couldn’t get close enough.”
Once DeLong pointed out the things that went wrong for the V-Hawks, he immediately put things in perspective and realized getting to the national volleyball tournament each of the last six years isn’t easy.
“This isn’t normal,” DeLong said. “That’s unheard of. That’s a credit to our girls and the culture that they have and the desire to get back here every year. It’s remarkable. They keep on building a legacy of their own.”
Miah Garant — who earned her 1,000th career kill earlier this week in the tournament — led the V-Hawks with 12 kills while Maya Roberts had nine.
Lauryn Sobasky had a team-high 17 assists. Rachel Frankowski had 16 digs, and Caledonia High School graduate and Viterbo freshman Adrianna Reinhart had nine digs.