Viterbo volleyball finds disappointing end to season yet again in NAIA semifinals

SIOUX CITY — Ryan DeLong knew the feeling of coming up short all too well at the NAIA national volleyball tournament, and it happened again to the Viterbo University volleyball team on Saturday.

The V-Hawks got swept by the Westmont Warriors 25-9, 25-22 and 25-20 in a national semifinal match at the Tyson Events Center/Fleet Farm Arena in Sioux City.

“We’re lucky, we’re fortunate to be in this position, and I take this feeling I have right now, which is gutwrenching versus not having that feeling at all,” DeLong said. “We believe in what we are doing and I don’t think anything changes from the regular season to the tournament to the (fabulous) four, we just haven’t haven’t had the breaks (in the semifinals). It hasn’t been our day.”

Nothing went right for the V-Hawks in the first set.

Westmont held the V-Hawks to minus-.147 hitting in the first set, and the V-Hawks didn’t help their own cause by committing 10 errors in the first set and 26 throughout the three-set match.