Viterbo volleyball: Tough pool awaits V-Hawks in NAIA tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Ryan DeLong knows only the best teams remain at this point in the season, but there is still no question that his Viterbo volleyball team received a tough draw for pool play in the NAIA Championship.

The No. 17 V-Hawks, who have won 12 of their 13 games this spring and beat Madonna (Mich.) in straight sets in the national tournament’s opening round on April 17, are in Pool A with top-ranked Jamestown (N.D.) and No. 15 Providence (Mont.).

On top of that, Viterbo will play both teams on Tuesday — Jamestown first at 8:30 a.m., then Providence at 3 p.m. — while the Jimmies and the Argos get more of a break before wrapping up pool play at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“This is a first-year format, so it’s totally different to us. But no doubt, it’s a disadvantage to play both games on Tuesday,” said DeLong, whose team made the trip to Sioux City, Iowa, on Sunday for the tournament. “... It makes planning difficult as far as preparing for Jamestown and then preparing for Providence. But it is what it is, and that’s kind of the position we’re at right now.”