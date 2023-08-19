Sydney Marlow had a hugely successful sophomore season for the Morningside University volleyball team.

As a junior, Marlow hopes to pair continued individual accomplishments with an increase in team success.

The Mustangs' junior outside hitter finished last season second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in total kills, with 420, and kills per set (3.85, which was also a Morningside program record) while also adding three digs per set en route to earning second-team all-GPAC honors.

"This group has something special," Marlow said at the Mustangs' media day. "The young girls coming in are pushing us. All teams have to find their groove and find chemistry. We've been doing that and putting in a lot of time bonding. That's important. We have to be there for each other."

During the Mustangs' season in which the team went 11-20, Marlow set a program record last season in kill attempts (1,329) with a .164 efficiency mark and tied the school mark for most kills in a three-set match with 19 in a winning sweep.

But in 2023, less for Marlow might mean more for the Mustangs.

"This is probably the first year since I've been here that we can say we're not incredibly young," said Mustangs head coach Jessica Squier, who took over ahead of the 2020 season. "We're an evolving team, but we're ready to show what we've been building.

"We do a really good job of connecting with each other. The girls' commitment to the team is one of our biggest strengths. That's never in question."

And that's a trade the junior 5-foot-9 outside from West Burlington High School is perfectly willing to live with, if not eagerly anticipating, if it does indeed turn into more wins for Morningside in the Mustangs' quest to climb the GPAC ladder, even as conference foe Jamestown (S.D.) went on to win the GPAC's regular season, tournament and the 2022 national championship.

"We should feel a lot more confident on court (this season)," Squier said. "We'll have more situational awareness. And we have more depth this season, practices are more competitive. A lot of the juniors and seniors haven't had to deal with competition at their position. But we're hoping we won't get stuck in rotations.

"It's about building on the small victories for us and getting them to learn that they can hang with anyone."

Last season, Morningside finished with a 5-11 conference mark and finished in the bottom half of the league. In the preseason coaches' poll, the squad was picked to finish ninth.

The Mustangs' nonconference slate started on Thursday in Riverside, California, where Morningside participated in the La Sierra University Tournament.

"This is the most excited I've been to play with a group," said senior defensive specialist/libero Payton Shoquist, who went over 1,000 career digs on Friday in California. "My freshman year I was with a completely different group, a coaching change and new players coming in every year, but now we're working hard to accomplish our goals as a team, and we've all grown very much.

"It's a great feeling to have people with you that you can trust."

Junior setter Jillian DePauw also returns after she led the Mustangs with 903 assists a year ago, and junior defensive specialist Aureana Bernales is back for her junior campaign after leading the Mustangs in digs last season (435).

Over the offseason, Morningside added area standouts Jordan Kriens from South Sioux City and Avery Noble from Boyden-Hull, among other 2023 recruits.

In Morningside's five-set season opening win, Marlow went for a team-high 12 kills and tied Shoquist for the team's best mark in digs as each has 22.

It was a gritty win for the Mustangs, who fell behind two sets to none, registered 24 fewer kills as a team (67-43) and 15 fewer digs (113-98) in the match.

The Mustangs fell in an early hole by dropping the first set 25-11 -- the most lopsided set of the match.

In the Mustangs' 2-2 start, Marlow went over 700 career digs and is 30 kills away from No. 800 for her collegiate career.

"We just need them to trust each other and ball out for each other," said Squier. "But it'll be a tough conference, I wouldn't be surprised if there were nine or 10 ranked teams in the GPAC."

Northwestern College

Head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch's Red Raiders finished the 2022 campaign with an overall record of 23-8 and Northwestern College went 11-5 inside the GPAC to finish in the conference's top five.

Outside hitter Alysen Dexter returns after excelling as a sophomore to the tune of a team-best 3.59 kills per set (384 total). She also led the team in ace serves with 58.

MOC-Floyd Valley alum Jazlin De Haan is also back for the Red Raiders after she went for the second-most kills last season as a sophomore, finishing just two behind Dexter in the category and was a first-team all-GPAC pick along with teammate Dexter.

Junior middle hitter Macay Van't Hul, formerly of Western Christian High School, is also a key returner for Northwestern after she registered 174 kills last fall to go with 104 blocks, second-most on the Red Raiders after the since-graduation Bekah Horstman, who represents one of Northwestern's most significant losses.

Setting up for all those hitters is sophomore setter Liv Reitsma, who impressed as a freshman with 950 assists. Northwestern also added depth at the setter position in former Dakota Valley multi-sport star Logan Miller.

The Red Raiders' season started Friday, no match results were done in time for press.

Dordt University

The Defenders start their season on Saturday in a tournament in Madison, South Dakota, for the GPAC/North Star Conference Challenge.

In 2022, Dordt finished just above .500 overall (13-12) but finished under that mark in GPAC play at 7-9 (eighth).

Head coach Jacki Smith's team graduated its top two of its top three kill leaders from 2022 in Brenna Krommendyk and Ellie Voss.

Senior Grace Langemeier may see an uptick in opportunities after she went for 157 kills on 533 chances (a .101 efficiency mark).

Dordt's leader in assists last season, Megan Raszler, also was a significant graduation loss for the Defenders, but the team does bring back an experienced passer in junior setter Sophie Johnson (342 assists in 2022). Raszler are both returning members of last season's all-conference squad.

Briar Cliff

Briar Cliff went 6-22 overall and tied with Doane at the bottom of the GPAC with a 1-15 conference mark.

The Chargers' season started Friday in Orange City. No match results were known at the time of press.

The returning leader in kills this season for head coach Lindsey Weatherford's squad is sophomore Alexis Johnson, who had over 200 kills in 28 matches (97 sets) plus 71 digs and 30 blocks.

Senior middle hitters Sami Wasmund and Tori Andre are both back for the Chargers after going for 80 or more blocks each in 2022.

Junior setter Emma Porter (226 assists last season) returns to ensure some continuity to the offense, but Briar Cliff otherwise sports a young, unproven roster. The Chargers' were picked to finish the season last in the preseason coaches' poll.

The rest of the GPAC

The reigning conference and national champion, Jamestown, may prove to be the team to beat again this season after going 37-2 (15-1 in conference play) in 2022. Jamestown opened as the preseason No. 1 team in the NAIA after coming off the program's first title.

Midland nearly kept pace with Jamestown in the GPAC, but finished 14-2 in league play. However, Midland was the only in-conference team to beat Jamestown. That came in an early-October five-setter.

Concordia and Dakota Wesleyan joined Northwestern as double-digit match winners within conference play last season. Concordia begins the season ranked fourth, Dakota Wesleyan 13th.

College of St. Mary's and Hastings were next in the final 2022 standings, with Dordt and Morningside just behind and Mount Marty, Doane and Briar Cliff finishing at the bottom. College of St. Mary's and Hastings also enter the season ranked. The former begins at No. 18th, and the latter at 24th.

2022 GPAC volleyball standings

Jamestown (37-2, 15-1)

Midland (28-6, 14-2)

Concordia (25-6, 12-4)

Dakota Wesleyan (25-8, 11-5)

Northwestern (23-8, 11-5)

College of St. Mary’s (21-9, 9-7)

Hastings (20-15, 8-8)

Dordt (12-12, 7-9)

Morningside (11-20, 5-11)

Mount Marty (7-19, 2-14)

Doane (8-25, 1-15)

Briar Cliff (6-22, 1-15)

2023 preseason coaches' poll

Jamestown

Concordia

Northwestern College

Midland

Dakota Wesleyan

College of St. Mary's

Hastings

Dordt

Morningside

Doane

Mount Marty

Briar Cliff