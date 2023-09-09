VERMILLION, S.D. — Madison Harms feels like she never left home.

Or home went with her.

Either way, the University of South Dakota junior is one of the Coyote volleyball team's most productive players, and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School product is making those who make the trek up I-29 to watch her play for USD proud.

"It's been a super awesome experience here," said Harms, who ranks as the second player in USD history to have over 500 career blocks and also holds rally-scoring era records in blocks, assisted blocks and total blocks. "My family makes it to almost every game. I always have fans come up to me who are from Sergeant Bluff or from Sioux City. It's great that I got to come here and get that support.

"We want to put our all into being good teammates and lead by example."

Madison Harms leaps up for the ball Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate and University of South Dakota volleyball player Madison Harms leaps up for the ball during the first set of a N…

Harms and the Coyotes are coming off a 2022 season that ended in the NCAA tournament, and now USD is on a mission to make that a permanent settlement to end every season.

The Coyotes have dropped five of their first seven matches this season, but are determined to right the ship and make another NCAA tournament run. After splitting the first two matches at the DakotaDome during the South Dakota Classic, the Coyotes ended Friday with a spectacular five-set victory over South Florida with a fifth-set comeback (25-17, 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 16-14) to move to 3-5.

Last season, USD fell in its opening match to perennial top-five ranked Louisville, but only lost two more times during the regular season while going onto capture the Summit League regular season and tournament championships.

It was the first time in program history that the Coyotes took both.

USD volleyball media day Members of the University of South Dakota volleyball answer questions during media day inside the CorTrust Club conference room at the Sanford…

South Dakota lost in the opening round of the tournament to No. 23 Houston in five sets and ended with a season record of 29-4.

"We play for each other," said senior outside hitter Evelyn Diederich. "When you watch us, I think you can tell that the way we root for each other is very authentic."

In the league preseason poll, the conference's coaches picked USD as the favorite to take the title again in 2023.

Harms a senior middle blocker, was second on the team in kills in 2022 with 309 -- the most of any returning player -- and finished with the club's best efficiency mark of players who had over 100 kill attempts at .355.

"We saw just a glimpse of what we can do last year in getting to the tournament," Harms said.

South Dakota volleyball 3 South Dakota sophomore Madison Harms (7), and Brooklyn Bollweg (9) celebrate with their teammates on Saturday during a break in the team's fiv…

Harms has been named to the All-Summit League team three times already.

"We're looking for leaders on the court in order to accomplish more this year," she said.

"We talk about competing a lot, even among ourselves in practice, and that's been cranked up quite a bit this season," Diederich said.

Diederich is back as well after a 205-kill season last fall, and the team looks for junior outside Kylen Sealock to emerge as a another option for the Coyote attack, especially for freshman setter Avery Van Hook, who is leading the team in assists thus far, but is one of three setters the team feels comfortable going to.

"We'll have to find some different ways to win this year," said head coach Leanne Williamson, who's in her 10th season and is USD's all-time winningest volleyball coach with 192 wins against 80 losses.. "But the players have bought into that. The more court time they get, the more confident they get. Sometimes, they just need an opportunity."

USD volleyball media day University of South Dakota head volleyball coach Leanne Williamson answers questions during media day inside the CorTrust Club conference room…

Under Williamson, the Coyotes have been a perennial contender in the Summit League, where she's led the program to a 115-30 mark in conference play.

In senior setter Madi Woodin, the club brings back over 860 assists from last season, but lost kill leader Elizabeth Junke, an All-American who finished the 2022 campaign with 622 kills and took home Summit League Player of the Year honors.

A junior last season, Junke has eligibility left but won't see the court in 2023 after she suffered a devastating knee injury -- which included a dislocated kneecap -- just minutes after USD nabbed the program's first set win in an NCAA tournament match during the third set against Houston last December.

Junke is still with the team in a non-playing role as she continues to rehab, though it looks as though her playing days are done.

"She's done a good job in finding a new role with the team," Williamson said. "Although I think it's still a work in progress. She's been helping with things on the sideline and been having conversations with the players. It's still evolving, but I think she's still a huge asset to have with the team.

"She's done a lot for the team on the court, and she has a lot to offer off of it as someone who might be interested in coaching someday. She had a great playing career, she accomplished pretty much every goal she set for herself and has had an incredible impact on this program."

The Coyotes also have lost dig leader Lolo Weideman to graduation.

"You don't replace a certain player, everyone has specific things they bring to the team," Williamson said. "But we have a deep libero group and I anticipate a lot of them contributing in some way. It's a tight race for the libero spot, but they've all really stepped up and are waiting for their opportunity."

Through the first seven matches of the season, Sealock leads the team in kills with 72, Harms is second 10 behind and Diederich has 36.

"I just wanted to come in and play hard," Sealock said. "I got an opportunity last year to play and see what kind of intensity you need out there."

Although USD has a strong group of returning players, the NCAA berth and success under Williamson has made the Coyotes a sought-after program for high-level recruits, which has created some healthy competition for playing time.

"People know us on a different level now. It was very competitive over the offseason," said Williamson, last season's Summit League Coach of the Year. "(Going into the season), we didn't know what our staring lineup would be, but I think that just shows the depth of the team. We'll draw from past experiences, a lot of the players back have championship-level game experience. Every single one of those is important to continue that success.

"We've been happy with our group. It's a different year and we're replacing a lot, but we've raised the standard here. Everyone wants to play, we want people who want to play, but they also want to do what's best for the team, because we believe this place is special."