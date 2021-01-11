Wan'Dale Robinson is transferring from Nebraska

Robinson topped more than 100 total yards in four of his last five games. He likely becomes one of the most coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal. A source said he's “90% likely” to transfer to Kentucky, with Purdue as another possibility. Louisville is out because the Cardinals don’t have any scholarships available for receivers this semester.

Nebraska loses the only receiver recruit that has been an unqualified hit for the Huskers in the past three years.

All six of the receiver recruits from the 2018 class either graduated, left or were kicked off the team. In Robinson’s class, which had four receivers, only he has played a snap, while two more didn’t travel to away games and a third left the team.

Nebraska then signed five more in 2020. Betts is the most productive, followed by Alante Brown (three catches, 41 yards). A third, Marcus Fleming, abruptly left midway through the season after catching five passes and has since transferred to Maryland. Another, Omar Manning, was the No. 1 junior college receiver recruit in 2020 class but missed all but one game due to “health” reasons. Will Nixon tore his ACL over the summer.

NU signed three more pass catchers in the 2021 class, plus flex tight end Thomas Fidone, who can play as receiver.