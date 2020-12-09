WATCH NOW: Briar Cliff's Payton Slaughter hits game-winning shot to beat Morningside

SIOUX CITY — Payton Slaughter was at the right place at the right time on Wednesday night.

The Briar Cliff sophomore grabbed an offensive rebound and put the ball back through the hoop as time expired against Morningside, giving the Chargers an 80-78 win at Newman Flanagan Center.

The game was tied at 78-78 with 19 seconds left after McKenna Sims made two free throws for the Mustangs.

BCU had a little bit of trouble getting the ball in, and Konnor Sudmann eventually received the inbounds pass.

Sudmann took a fadeaway shot from 15 feet, but it missed to the weak side of the hoop.

That’s where Slaughter was, and Slaughter put the shot over Taylor Rodenburgh’s arms to get the game-winner.

Sudmann was the first teammate to congratulate Slaughter after making the shot, hugging each other for beating the Mustangs.

Slaughter thought that was her first career game-winning shot between her time at Cherokee High School and at Briar Cliff.

“I was just going for the ball,” Slaughter said. “I thought she was going to make it. I was just in the right place at the right time.”