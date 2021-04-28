WATCH NOW: Dordt volleyball claws back to beat Park in pool-play five-set thriller

Meawad and teammate Alissa Flint each had a pair of kills during that set, and they also forced the Defenders to make some errors that they didn't normally make.

“They swing hard and they have a lot of great hitters,” Connelly said. “Coach (Chad Hanson) said that that just gives us more opportunity. We used the opportunity off their good swings.”

That carried over into the third set.

Dordt stuck with its opponent early — tying the frame at 5-5 then again at 11-11 — but the Pirates went on a 6-0 to create the cushion that it needed.

The Pirates led 17-11, just needing eight points to clinch the sweep and advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

While this was going on, the Defenders didn’t look up at the scoreboard. Their ignorance was bliss.

They were playing not against the scoreboard, but the Defenders were just looking to win one rally at a time.

Dordt coach Chad Hanson said after the match, that when the team was talking about the win in the locker room, Hanson brought up the fact that they were down 17-11 in the third.

When Hanson said that, he heard a few players say ‘Whoa,’ not realizing how many points they were behind.

