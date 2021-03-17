WATCH NOW: Energy becomes the key trait for Morningside men's basketball tournament push

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College men’s basketball team just needed to find an extra spark of energy last weekend in the Opening Round of the NAIA men’s basketball national tournament.
Jim Sykes and the rest of the Mustangs hope that energy carries over into the championship bracket of the tournament, which continues this weekend at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
The Mustangs will be facing Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Texas) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the opening round. SAGU holds the higher seed — a “7” — while the Mustangs hold a “10” seed.
“It’s win-or-go home at this point,” Morningside’s Trey Brown said. “It’s Coach Sykes’ last year, and we need to make sure we pushing as hard as we can and get as far as we can just for him.”
During the first half against Thomas More, the Mustangs came out a little rusty. After all, that was just their third game in about a month.
“I wasn’t too nervous,” Brown said. “We had to knock off the rust, and we were pushing the ball and pushing the tempo, and that’s what we need to do moving forward.”
Morningside just couldn’t muster out much during the first half, but that tide turned during the second half.
The Mustangs held Thomas More to 23 second-half points en route to a 64-55 win over the Saints, locking in a top-16 seed in Kansas City.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now,” Sykes said. “It was a deal where Thomas More played the day before, and we thought that might be beneficial to us, because we thought they might be tired. They also got the rust knocked themselves in that game, and we didn’t have that opportunity. We got that taken care of during the first half.”
One of the sparks that the Mustangs got in that game came from an unexpected source.
As a bench player, Tyler Vavrina has been ready whenever Sykes and his teammates needed him.
Sykes called on him in the second half, and Vavrina answered the bell.
Vavrina scored a career-high 11 points last Saturday, including a two-handed dunk and three 3-pointers to help the Mustangs go on a 14-4 run during the second half.
Going into Saturday’s game, Vavrina had played in 15 games but scored just 21 points.
Vavrina knows that he’s an energy guy, and knew that he had to be prepared to have Sykes call out his name.
“We’ve been practicing every day, and that just got me ready,” Vavrina said. “I had my head right going into the game, and I played basketball. That’s all I did. I’m always cheering my teammates on and keeping their heads up.”