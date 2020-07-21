WATCH NOW: GPAC still plans to hold 2020 fall athletic season

"We still know it is a turbulent time but also one where we feel we are in a good spot here in the Midwest," Westra said. "We feel locally with the GPAC, we are in a pretty good spot. We don't know how that will change, if it will change, maybe it could, but we feel right now, all our campuses have come back and said they want students on campus and if we are going to take that step, the next step is to have some athletics to go along with that in a responsible way."

Westra said he has weekly Zoom calls with other conferences in the Midwest such as the North Star Athletic Association, the Heart of America, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, the American Midwest Conference and also the Sooner Athletic Conference in order to share protocols and discuss what the fall season could look like.

Tuesday's announcement didn't include any protocol of whether there will be fans in the stands or any requirements if there are fans at events.

Westra said those announcements will come at a later date and the council is talking with each state's health departments and observing how the IHSAA and IGHSAU is handling the summer baseball and softball seasons.