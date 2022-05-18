WATCH NOW: Iowa State Tailgate Tour hits Sioux City for first time since 2019

SIOUX CITY – The Iowa State University ‘Tailgate Tour’ returned to Sioux City for the first time since 2019 Tuesday afternoon, with coaches from the football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and wrestling programs available for autographs and fellowship.

This tour is unique to Iowa State in that not many other programs in the country have been able to successfully do a coaches tour like this one. The tour started in Carroll and Council Bluffs on Monday before making its way to Sioux City and Okoboji Tuesday.

“I’ve been here 17 years, and i don’t know any program that’s done it,” Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said. “Others have tried and have come and visited us and tried to copy it, but it takes two unique factors.”

Those two factors — Pollard said — were a staff that enjoys being around each other and having fans that want to attend the events. The two week long tour is just getting started, but the coaches for the Cyclones are excited to be engaging with fans again.

“Cyclones fans, if you look historically, they’ve come even when we weren’t good, and that is unique in college sports,” Pollard said. “Sioux City is one of those cities, there’s a lot of good people up here.”

Iowa State is coming off one of its strongest seasons in program history, Pollard said. Both men’s and women’s basketball programs made waves in the NCAA Tournament.

In the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, Iowa State ranks 20th, according to Pollard. He also said the school’s highest finish was 34th in 2009-10. Iowa State also won the Cy-Hawk Trophy over rival Iowa this year. That trophy was in attendance on Tuesday.

“It’s great outreach for our university and for, quite frankly, the state of Iowa,” Pollard said. “Our two (basketball) teams go to the Sweet 16. I think it’s just great for the state, it’s great for our institution and for all our fans, because our fans, that’s why this tour is so fun.”

The football program had nine players move on to receive opportunities to play at the next level following a 7-6 season last fall. Head coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones get their 2022 season started against Southeast Missouri September 3 in Ames.

“I think (the Tailgate Tour) is so big for us,” Campbell said. “Obviously, from my standpoint, our coaching staff’s standpoint, just to be able to be back out and be able to be around this great fan base that has made Iowa State really special it means a lot to all of us.”

The men’s basketball program had one of the biggest turnarounds in the nation last season, as first-year Cyclone head coach T.J. Otzelberger led the Cyclones to a 22-13 record and a Sweet 16 appearance. The 22-wins for the Cyclones was 20 more wins than they had in 2020-21.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to come out and reach the fans, let them know how much we appreciate their support and the trips to Ames to come watch us play,” Otzelberger said. “(It’s an) awesome opportunity to connect with so many people that are passionate to share a love for Iowa State.”

The women’s basketball program continued its nationally recognized success last season with a Sweet 16 appearance of their own. The Cyclones won 28 games (28-7 record overall) and finished the season ranked No. 10 in the AP Top 25 poll with the highest ranking on the year being No. 6.

“It’s fun to get across the state and get all the coaches back together and get back to what we want to do and what we’d like to do with the best fanbase in the country,” women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly said.

The coaches also shared their excitement to give back to the fans that give them support year-round.

“It’s an awesome experience,” Otzelberger said. “It’s inspiring for us as well, knowing how passionate our fan base is and how much they care about the Cyclones. It’s great to be here and connect with them.”

Sioux City is about a three-hour drive to Ames, and a part of this tour is to return the favor and travel to the fans instead.

“When you’re up in this part of the state, you’re a little bit away from Ames, so it’s a little bit of a longer drive,” Fennelly said. “You have to be a little more committed, so it’s always fun to go everywhere, but certainly getting places like this, where you can tell that the passion is there.”

The Tailgate Tour continued Wednesday in Sheffield and Clear Lake, with week 2 of the tour starting May 23 in Iowa Falls.

