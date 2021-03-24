WATCH NOW: Kirsten Moore, Alexis Moore celebrate national championship as mother and daughter

“I hope that it’s developing her in her desire to strive for excellence in everything she does,” Kirsten Moore said. “She has the most amazing role models around her. They are like her big sisters. They take care of her. She spent more time with the players and managers on this trip than me. She finished the first, second and third Harry Potter books on this whole trip. We went to Idaho first, but it’s been less than two weeks.

“I hope that she remembers that special things happen when you care about your neighbor more than herself,” the Westmont coach added.

Kirsten Moore joined her daughter Alexis Moore by doing snow angels in the confetti that laid on the hardwood at the arena. (By the way, you can see a video of the two doing so at siouxcityjournal.com.)

It’s a moment that Kirsten and Alexis Moore have wanted to do together all this time, and Alexis had seen other teams celebrate with confetti before.

So, once the formal ceremony was finished with, Kirsten Moore asked her daughter if she wanted to do snow angels.

Her daughter, without missing a beat, rushed to an open spot with confetti while her mom was right behind her in jubilation.