WATCH NOW: Kirsten Moore, Alexis Moore celebrate national championship as mother and daughter

SIOUX CITY — There’s more to the moment than winning a national championship.
Just ask Westmont women’s basketball coach Kirsten Moore.
Moore coached the Warriors to their second NAIA national championship on Tuesday night, beating Westmont 72-61 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Moore pointed out that it’s not about winning a championship, it’s about building character.
“The reason I coach and what this program is all about, actually, isn’t about winning a championship,” Moore said. “It is about striving for excellence and being our best, but the vehicle we do that is through basketball. It’s really all about the development of character and the skill sets that these ladies take with them for the rest of their lives.”
They learn how to be more selfless, and they also learn about being a role model for the smallest member of the Warriors team, 8-year-old Alexis Moore.
Alexis’ story started even before she was born.
The Warriors had defeated Lee University of Tennessee to win the 2013 NAIA Division I women’s basketball championship.
That came not long after Alex Moore — Kirsten’s husband and Alexis’ soon-to-be dad (she wasn’t born yet) — died due to complications following a surgery in May 2012.
Alexis was born about seven weeks later, and she immediately became a member of the basketball team.
Since Kirsten was a single mother, Alexis was at every practice, road game, home game and every women’s basketball event in-between.
The players never seemed to mind, and they all treated Alexis as if she were a little sister to them.
“It’s so much fun having her around us,” Westmont’s Iyree Jarrett said. “I was joking with my team earlier, and I said, ‘Man, she’s only eight years old and she’s won her second national title,’ and she has so much fun running around at the hotel.”
That seemed quite evident after Tuesday’s win over the Saints.
Alexis ran around the court, collecting as many red, white and blue streamers as she could as a keepsake. She wasn’t old enough to remember the first national championship run, so Kirsten let her little girl collect as many streamers, confetti and donuts as she could to memorialize the celebration.
Alexis even got to climb the ladder to the net to take home a piece of nylon as a memento, too. It took her awhile to pin the scissors together to cut off her piece of the net, but she played with that piece as soon as she returned to ground level.
Kirsten Moore didn’t mind that her daughter was taking it all in.
“I hope that it’s developing her in her desire to strive for excellence in everything she does,” Kirsten Moore said. “She has the most amazing role models around her. They are like her big sisters. They take care of her. She spent more time with the players and managers on this trip than me. She finished the first, second and third Harry Potter books on this whole trip. We went to Idaho first, but it’s been less than two weeks.
“I hope that she remembers that special things happen when you care about your neighbor more than herself,” the Westmont coach added.
Kirsten Moore joined her daughter Alexis Moore by doing snow angels in the confetti that laid on the hardwood at the arena. (By the way, you can see a video of the two doing so at siouxcityjournal.com.)
It’s a moment that Kirsten and Alexis Moore have wanted to do together all this time, and Alexis had seen other teams celebrate with confetti before.
So, once the formal ceremony was finished with, Kirsten Moore asked her daughter if she wanted to do snow angels.
Her daughter, without missing a beat, rushed to an open spot with confetti while her mom was right behind her in jubilation.
“When we won our conference championship last year, she asked me how come there wasn’t any confetti,” Kirsten Moore said. “She sees them win the championships. We talked about how fun it would be to do snow angels. It was fun to get down there with her.”
That moment is one of many on the path that the two have gone on together since the Warriors have won their two national championships.
Kirsten Moore didn’t want to compare the two national championships, since the two seasons happened under different circumstances, but she believed this Westmont group was the most selfless that she’s had in her coaching career.