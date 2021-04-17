WATCH NOW: Matthew Van Eps, Emma Baaker lead Dordt at Sioux City Relays

SIOUX CITY — Matthew Van Eps didn’t run the race he necessarily wanted to race, but it ended up working out.
Van Eps, a senior for Dordt University, won the 800-meter run during Friday’s Sioux City Relays with a time of 1 minute, 50 seconds to edge out Augustana senior Austin Miller.
Van Eps got boxed in during the first lap of the race, which meant he needed to adjust what he was doing.
During the whole last lap, he was trying to get out and he eventually did with about 190 meters to go. He waited to pass Miller with about 80 meters to go from the outside, and caught the Vikings senior with less than 50 left.
It was a sprint from there on out, but Van Eps hung on to win.
“Someone went to the side and I scraped by two people,” Van Eps said. “I went into the race not really wanting to lead. I knew I was going to get good competition. From the time I took the lead, I knew I just had to go.”
Van Eps wasn’t able to get as warmed up as he normally does. The weather wasn’t ideal, as skies were cloudy for the entire afternoon and temperatures struggled to get into the low 50s.
“I didn’t feel super warm, but everyone was dealing with the same thing,” Van Eps said.
Van Eps has the top time in the 800 in the NAIA and GPAC, and he appreciated having that challenge on Friday.
Van Eps wasn’t the only Dordt runner to win late Friday afternoon.
Emma Baaker, a junior, won in the 400-meter race. Her winning time was 57.20 seconds, more than a second ahead of runner-up Sydney Mudgett of Augustana.
It’s the first time Baaker has competed since the NAIA indoor meet, which happened more than a month ago.
It was the first time in two years that she ran outdoors.
Baaker never competed in high school. Her first experience was her freshman year with the Defenders.
One of her freshman roommates enticed Baaker to come out for track. Baaker agreed, and she started practicing, and she’s been enjoying running with the Defenders.
“I’m glad that (the race is) over with, because my legs have been hurting a bit,” Baaker said. “It was good to do one again. I didn’t really see this coming. The last time I ran here was my first track meet ever. That was definitely crazy to see how far I’ve come.”
So, what’s next for Baaker?
“We’re going to Drake next week and we’re hoping to go to outdoor nationals,” Baaker said.
Baaker was also a part of the winning 4x400 team that crossed the line in 3:53.20. The other three runners were Anmarie Stuit, Annika Rick and Mika Kooistra. They edged South Dakota’s “B” squad, which included East grad Laken Gardner.
Jefferies’ weekend off to good start
Briar Cliff’s Ben Jefferies has a successful start to his weekend.
The BCU sprinter won the men’s 400-meter dash, with a time of 47.59 seconds. His time is the fifth-best in the NAIA.
“The 400 is never a nice race,” Jefferies said. “It’s grueling. I finished with 47.5, and it’s my first 400 outdoor of the season. I’m trying to chase those times. I haven’t run in the last couple of meets, and there wasn’t much wind here today.”
Even though Jefferies’ time was one of the fastest in the country, he wasn’t happy about how he did.
“If you want me to be totally honest, the answer is no,” Jefferies said. “I was trying to chase a 46. I’m not sure how realistic of a goal that was, but I like to set high standards for myself.”
Jefferies’ day may be done, but he will help the Chargers during Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. GPAC soccer championship against Morningside.
The Chargers are the No. 2 seed, hoping to knock off the Mustangs.
“I should have just brought a sleeping bag,” Jefferies said. “It will be exciting. It was a tough draw for us in the regular season.”
Morningside's Emalee Fundermann, Callie Yeakel and Zac Hazen both placed in the top-3 in respective events.
Fundermann was second in the women's 800 (2:16.88) while Hazen placed third in the men's triple jump with a jump of 43 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
Yeakel was third inthe 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:06.71.
BCU's Wyant wins at javelin
Briar Cliff freshman Gabriel Wyant won in the javelin throw, as his biggest throw was 168-4. His teammate, Slater Stevens, was third at 155-1.
Northwestern’s top finishers
Northwestern freshman Lorenzo Jones won the triple jump with a leap of 47 feet, 1 inch. James Gilbert won the long jump, as his longest jump was 21-8. Gilbert attained that mark on his second attempt.
The Red Raiders’ 4x100 meter relay team also won, recording one of the fastest times in NAIA. The quartet of Daniel Strand, Cody Post, Braden Jahn and James Gilbert — none of them seniors — recorded a time of 41.51 seconds. That’s good for eighth-best in the NAIA.
