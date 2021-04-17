WATCH NOW: Matthew Van Eps, Emma Baaker lead Dordt at Sioux City Relays

SIOUX CITY — Matthew Van Eps didn’t run the race he necessarily wanted to race, but it ended up working out.

Van Eps, a senior for Dordt University, won the 800-meter run during Friday’s Sioux City Relays with a time of 1 minute, 50 seconds to edge out Augustana senior Austin Miller.

Van Eps got boxed in during the first lap of the race, which meant he needed to adjust what he was doing.

During the whole last lap, he was trying to get out and he eventually did with about 190 meters to go. He waited to pass Miller with about 80 meters to go from the outside, and caught the Vikings senior with less than 50 left.

It was a sprint from there on out, but Van Eps hung on to win.

“Someone went to the side and I scraped by two people,” Van Eps said. “I went into the race not really wanting to lead. I knew I was going to get good competition. From the time I took the lead, I knew I just had to go.”

Van Eps wasn’t able to get as warmed up as he normally does. The weather wasn’t ideal, as skies were cloudy for the entire afternoon and temperatures struggled to get into the low 50s.

“I didn’t feel super warm, but everyone was dealing with the same thing,” Van Eps said.