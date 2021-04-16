WATCH NOW: Meredith Davis-Lang inducted into Sioux City Relays Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY — Meredith Davis-Lang-Lang wanted to show her kids her old stomping grounds.

The former Morningside women’s track and field standout was able to do just that, as the Sioux City Relays inducted her into its Hall of Fame during events on Friday.

Davis-Lang was a two-time NCAA Division II national champion, and she’s also been inducted into the D-II Hall of Fame.

Davis-Lang graduated from 2002, and she was placed into the “M Club” in 2005. She won a combined 14 titles in indoor and outdoor track.

"In my everyday life, raising my kids, I definitely have what it takes to be successful, and for them, even though they don't do the same sport, to have those experiences, that's so meaningful to me," Davis-Lang said. "It's such an honor. It's an honor to be able to gie them a campus tour and show them a track meet. This is beyond special to me."

She won four events in the outdoor long jump and three in outdoor 100 meter hurdles. She also won three championships in indoor long jump and 55-meter hurdles.

She then went on to do well in the heptathlon, and that’s where she won her two national titles.

She is a 15-time All-American, and she still holds 11 school records.