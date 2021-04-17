WATCH NOW: Merga Gemeda, Ardell Inlay win individual races at Sioux City Relays

SIOUX CITY — Laken Gardner, Merga Gemeda and Ardell Inlay remembered what it was like to compete at Elwood Olsen Stadium as high school athletes.
Those three got the chance again to perform in front of their home crowd. And, they performed well.
Gardner and Inlay are East High School alums while Gemeda ran for North.
Gardner had a big smile on her face when she talked about coming back home for the Relays earlier this week, and she was just as excited to return in-person.
“I think they know it means a lot, especially since they're also trying to get us to Drake Relays this year,” Gardner said. “They realize how important it is and they try to get everybody a little piece of home. It's kind of tougher for the kids that are down from North Carolina or are foreigners from France or, that's kind of tough. Knowing that we have a good chunk of kids that are from around here, that know and are familiar with Sioux City, they realize that to us, that's a big deal.”
Gemeda wins in 5,000
Gemeda’s only event was in the 5,000-meter run, and he won the race with a time of 14 minutes, 52 seconds.
Gemeda wanted to come here to win. He wasn’t worried about his time.
“Through the first three laps, I was behind just to see what pace they were going at,” Gemeda said. “When they slowed down, I felt I needed to go faster to drop them and go win. Coming here, I knew I was going to win. I wanted to win the whole race.”
Gemeda heard the crowd cheering for him, as the former North standout wanted to perform well on his home oval.
Gemeda placed fifth in the 2017 Class 4A state cross country meet, and he’s hoping to turn that momentum into the track season.
He’s been running in 5Ks and 10K’s and he’s worked on building that endurance toward the end of those races.
“I’ve been working on finishing and kicking at the end,” Gemeda said. “I want to be kicking with about a mile left. I need to pick it up and that’s when the race starts in the meet. I’m trying to get used to that pace. With 800 left, I just need to push hard.”
Inlay wins 100
For a young team, the USD men’s 4x100 relay doesn’t show off its youth. The Coyotes entered the Sioux City Relays with the conference’s fastest time at 40.24 seconds.
Inlay ran with Virgil Steward, Demar Francis and Dylan Kautz. Even though they haven’t been running for a long time, Inlay feels a strong connection with his three teammates.
“I feel like I've grown up with them,” Inlay said. “It feels pretty nice to be running with people that I like. It's something more, it's easier to run with people that you know, you like. We're all around the same age too. So it's not like an age difference. We're all into the same things. So I think the chemistry is pretty similar.”
Inlay also competed in the 100 on Friday. He won with a time of 10.77 seconds.
“It feels really good to come home and win the Sioux City Relays,” Inlay said. “I saw some old teammates (Lineya Wells, Ethan Breyfogle and Brylee Hempey) and that feels good.”
Inlay has made some adjustments to those open races, especially coming out of the blocks.
The former Black Raiders standout has dealt with hamstring issues, so he has put his left leg as his front leg in the blocks.
He said that it doesn’t feel too different, but he does focus more on pushing off the blocks instead of trying to be quick.
Inlay, Gardner and Gemeda weren’t the only local familiar faces who competed for USD on Friday.
North’s Noah Weeter also ran in the hurdles while MVAOCOU’s Dylan Blake ran in the 800 and 4x400-meter relay.
Bishop Heelan grad Madison Jochum also competed in the 800, as she finished 12th in 2:20.94.
Jochum then helped USD's No. 2 4x400 team beat its No. 1 team in the race. She was the first leg of the "B" team, which placed second overall in 3:56.19.
Gardner works through hurdles
Gardner ran in the 4x400 on Friday, but that ended after Journal press time.
Gardner had a peculiar week last week when she was preparing to race at USD’s home meet in Vermillion.
There weren’t any athletes allowed in the infield, because the event tried to practice COVID-19 restrictions.
So, the USD hurdlers tried to warm up with hurdles over at the Coyotes’ soccer facility, and Gardner only got to over the top of one hurdle.
Gardner was nervous about how she’d race.
She ran a personal best with a time of 14.86.
“I knew it felt good, but I looked up and I couldn't see the board,” Gardner said. “So I just got on the grass and started jogging and I saw that time and I sprinted to one of my teammates that was in the middle of the field. And I was just in shock, I had no idea. I was like, oh, that was really good, I ran like a 15:02, 15:01. I just lost my mind.”
Other USD highlights
Lawton-Bronson grad Callie Henrich placed third in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 2 1/2 inches. Then, she got fourth in the discus at 148-9.
Coyotes junior Jonna Bart broke the SCR record in the steeplechase with a time of 10:36.31.
Ella Beyers won the women’s 5K, in 17:56.
Sara Reifenrath ran the fastest time in the 200-meter dash in 24.52. Demar Francis won the men’s 200 (21.64).