WATCH NOW: Midland ends Northwestern in NAIA volleyball quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College women's volleyball season came to an end Thursday, losing in a four-set match to Midland during the NAIA women's volleyball tournament.

The Warriors won by set scores of 25-18, 15-25, 25-20 and 25-17.

Midland ended the first set with a 6-1 run, including two kills by Lauryn Samuelson.

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set. That included a 5-0 run. Bekah Horstman had three kills during that run; Lacey Reitz assisted on two of them.

Northwestern went on another 5-0 run, highlighted by a service ace from Bri Kleinwolterink.

Midland's key run in the third set came in the middle of the stanza where they scored five straight points.

The Warriors then closed the match by scoring five straight kills, four from Maggie Hyatt.

Makenzie Fink led the Red Raiders with 13 kills, while Anna Wedel had 12.

Missouri Baptist won in the other late-night quarterfinal, beating Grand View in five sets.

This story will be updated.

