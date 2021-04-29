 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Midland ends Northwestern in NAIA volleyball quarterfinals
0 comments
topical alert
NAIA WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL QUARTERFINAL

WATCH NOW: Midland ends Northwestern in NAIA volleyball quarterfinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Northwestern vs Midland NAIA volleyball

Northwestern's Anna Wedel hits a kill past Midland's Lauryn Samuelson during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — The Northwestern College women's volleyball season came to an end Thursday, losing in a four-set match to Midland during the NAIA women's volleyball tournament. 

The Warriors won by set scores of 25-18, 15-25, 25-20 and 25-17. 

PHOTOS: NAIA Volleyball quarterfinals

+32 
+32 
Concordia vs Dordt NAIA volleyball
+32 
+32 
Concordia vs Dordt NAIA volleyball
+32 
+32 
Concordia vs Dordt NAIA volleyball
+32 
+32 
Concordia vs Dordt NAIA volleyball
+32 
+32 
Concordia vs Dordt NAIA volleyball

Midland ended the first set with a 6-1 run, including two kills by Lauryn Samuelson. 

The Red Raiders jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the second set. That included a 5-0 run. Bekah Horstman had three kills during that run; Lacey Reitz assisted on two of them. 

Northwestern went on another 5-0 run, highlighted by a service ace from Bri Kleinwolterink. 

The Midland volleyball team is one of four GPAC teams to advance to the quarterfinal bracket in the NAIA tournament. 

Midland's key run in the third set came in the middle of the stanza where they scored five straight points. 

The Warriors then closed the match by scoring five straight kills, four from Maggie Hyatt. 

Makenzie Fink led the Red Raiders with 13 kills, while Anna Wedel had 12. 

Missouri Baptist won in the other late-night quarterfinal, beating Grand View in five sets. 

This story will be updated. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News