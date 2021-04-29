WATCH NOW: Midland ends Northwestern in NAIA volleyball quarterfinals

Dordt's Jori Bronner hits the ball past Concordia's Gabi Nordaker during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Dordt's Brenna Krommendyk hits a kill as Concordia's Gabi Nordaker leaps to block her during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Dordt's Jessi De Jager hits a kill past Concordia's Kara Stark, left, and Kalee Wiltfong, right, during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Concordia's Camryn Opfer hits a kill shot against Dordt's Jessi De Jager and Jori Bronner, left, during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Concordia's Tara Callahan, left, and Gabi Nordaker, right, leap to block a shot from Dordt's Grace Langemeier during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Dordt's Brenna Krommendyk, center, and Allison Timmermans, right, celebrate a point with their teammates during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Concordia's Kara Stark hits a kill against Dordt's Jessi De Jager during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Concordia's Kalee Wiltfong hits a kill against Dordt's Brenna Krommendyk during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Dordt's Corrina Timmermans hits a kill against Concordia's Shelby Stark during Concordia University vs Dordt University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Eastern Oregon's Sade Williams bumps the ball as she returns a serve during Jamestown vs Eastern Oregon volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Eastern Oregon's Aspen Christiansen bumps the ball during Jamestown vs Eastern Oregon volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Jamestown's Jackie Meiklejohn sets up the ball for Kalli Hegerle, right, during Jamestown vs Eastern Oregon volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Eastern Oregon's Sade Williams, right, celebrates a point with her team during Jamestown vs Eastern Oregon volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Jamestown's Anna Holen bumps the ball during Jamestown vs Eastern Oregon volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Jamestown's Megan Gaffaney sets up a shot for her teammate during Jamestown vs Eastern Oregon volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Jamestown's Taylor Sabinash hits a kill shot during Jamestown vs Eastern Oregon volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Midland's Maggie Hiatt hits a kill as Northwestern's Makenzie Fink leaps for block her shot during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Northwestern's A.J. Kacmarynski leaps for a kill shot as Midland's Brooke Fredrickson reaches to defend her during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Northwestern's A.J. Kacmarynski bumps the ball during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Northwestern's A.J. Kacmarynski hits a kill as Midland's Hope Leimbach leaps to defend her during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Northwestern's Olivia Granstra bumps the ball during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Northwestern's Anna Wedel hits a kill past Midland's Lauryn Samuelson during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Northwestern's Anna Wedel hits a kill shot as Midland's Brooke Fredrickson reaches to defend her during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Midland's Jaisa Russell bumps the ball during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Midland's Taliyah Flores hits a kill as Northwestern's Makenzie Fink reaches to defend her during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Midland's Brooke Fredrickson hits a kill as Northwestern's A.J. Kacmarynski reaches to defend her during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Northwestern's Bekah Horstman hits a kill as Midland's Maggie Hiatt reaches to defend her during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Missouri Baptist's Isidora Stojovic hits a kill as Grand View's Baylie Katcher, left, and Bailey Sullivan, right, leap to defend her during Grand View University vs Missouri Baptist University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Grand View's Taylor Carey hits a kill shot during Grand View University vs Missouri Baptist University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Missouri Baptist's Giovanna Tapigliani hits a kill shot as Grand View's Jenna Wagemester reaches to defend her during Grand View University vs Missouri Baptist University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Grand View's Alexa Aldrich-Ingram hits a kill during Grand View University vs Missouri Baptist University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Grand View's Kirsten Graves bumps the ball during Grand View University vs Missouri Baptist University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Grand View's Taylor Carey hits a kill shot during Grand View University vs Missouri Baptist University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.
Northwestern's Anna Wedel hits a kill past Midland's Lauryn Samuelson during Northwestern College vs Midland University volleyball action in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, April 29, 2021.